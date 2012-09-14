Press Releases Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO) Press Release

Receive press releases from Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO): By Email RSS Feeds: PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0650 is Out

SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released a new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications.

Belgrade, Serbia and Montenegro, January 25, 2020 --(



What's new:



[+] NETWORK protection: New server configuration file options.



It is now possible to edit custom counters and IP filters together with custom features and user information directly from server configuration file panel.



It is no longer required to exit panel and edit project settings and then going back to server configuration file panel.



Even more, it is now possible to set custom information (for user info, custom features, custom counters and ip filters) without affecting current (default) project settings.



If required, custom information used for creation of server configuration file can also be saved to project settings as default data.



If appropriate panel (user info, custom features, custom counters or IP filters panel) is open PC Guard will use data from these panels for generation of server configuration file.



If panel is not open and appropriate option for embedding data into server configuration file is enabled PC Guard will use appropriate current project settings. For example, if "Embed IP filters" option is set and IP filters panel is not open PC Guard will use default IP filters as set in project settings.



[+] Command line interface for protected application settings added.



Use these options to enable or disable appropriate command line options or change default names for parameters.



Use "Restore" button to restore all command line options to default settings.



[*] Server configuration file report will be appended to existing report file (PC Guard will no longer overwrite existing report file).



[+] New command line option for protected applications: PCG_CL_SRVFILE



Default server configuration filename is set in network protection settings (Server configuration file tab). By default, server configuration file should be located in same directory as protected application and protection code will try to load it from there.



Use this option to override default server configuration filename and location by passing full path to server configuration file via command line to protected application.



[*] Limited license validity period maximum value changed from 9999 to 65000.



Blagoje Ceklic

+381-11-3910-979



https://www.sofpro.com



