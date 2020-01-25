Abe’s Organics Announces Agreement with New Supplier in India

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Abes Organics Press Release

Superfood capsule maker, Abe’s Organics, had signed an agreement with a new supplier, based in India, to cope with increased demand. The vendor was chosen for the purity of their ingredients.

Los Angeles, CA, January 25, 2020 --



Abe’s Organics explained that the new supplier is based in the city of Ahmedabad, India, and was carefully selected after a rigorous review of the purity of their ingredients and processing facilities. The main superfoods that are being sourced under this agreement include Turmeric powder, Moringa powder, Ashwagandha powder, Black Maca powder, Gelatinized Maca powder, Spirulina Powder, Tulsi powder, Neem Powder and Black Cumin Seed.



The Indian supplier will help support Abe Organics’ increased production capacity, along with the firm’s existing co-packers based in San Diego and New Jersey. This strategic agreement will allow the company to provide its superfood capsules at more competitive prices, while being able to address the additional demand. The raw superfood ingredients and capsules are certified USDA organic via EcoCert. They are all 100% vegan, with no fillers, sweeteners, additives or artificial ingredients.



For the past two 2 years, Abe’s Organics has been providing strictly plant-based superfood capsules that offer the multiple health benefits of good nutrition. These capsules are loaded with premium ingredients, all sourced from the best growers around the world, while being absolutely vegan and certified Kosher. Through a formula developed after intensive research, these capsules have proven to boost the immune system, cognitive, health and cellular functions to help the user feel healthy and energetic.



Over the years, the company has launched several superfood formulas for stamina, better sleep and to fight diseases over the long term. Apart from this, Abe’s Organics also offers superfood supplements to reduce inflammation, increase potency, regulate blood glucose levels, provide natural anti-ageing benefits and whole spectrum of superfood nutritional supplements that are easily absorbed by the body.



The success of these capsules can be ascertained through the customer testimonials on their Amazon page, where many people have spoken about the benefits to their health.



Most products have either passed or are in the process of passing CA Prop 65. The new strategic partnership with an Indian supplier will allow the company to provide rich ingredients that the Asian giant is famous for, particularly Turmeric and Black Maca.



About the Company: The idea of Abe’s Organics was born out of a tragic incident, when the founder, Abe, suffered a catastrophic fall while skiing 2015. Had it not been for his impeccable dietary habits, he would not have survived the massive blood clot that travelled towards his heart, sending him to the ICU with a pulmonary embolism.



Since then, Abe’s mission has been to share the formula of his superfood, nutrient-rich diet with others. Through endless hours of research, Abe has developed capsules loaded with plant-based nutrients like Amla, Baobab, Tulsi, Wheatgrass, Black Pepper and Turmeric, all known for their unique anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Abe’s belief is that nature can provide safer cures for many ailments of the human body.



