PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC

Wax Me Now - a Fresh Digital Approach to Waxing Services We all know that waxing is not the funnest part of our beauty routine. Wax Me Now is now providing an extra comfort to your beauty routine, mobile waxing services delivered straight to you. Whether you are looking to book waxing for ladies or gentlemen, Wax Me Now has you covered. They made the booking... - December 09, 2019 - Wax Me Now LLC

HealthPoint Plus Announces Financial Projections, and Timeline for Audit Completion and Direct Listing of Its Stock on the OTC Market HealthPoint Plus issues indications of future revenue ahead of its planned filing for Direct Listing of stock on the OTC market. - December 06, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

Virun® Making an Impact at PGA Show January 2020 Virun® will be amongst the 1,000+ interactive exhibitors attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida January 21 through January 24. - December 06, 2019 - VIRUN

Vision Direct Offers Discounts for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Vision Direct is offering huge discounts on designer eyewear this Black Friday. The offer allows people to save up to 70% on selected frames and get 12% off site-wide on all eyewear products. The offer continues all weekend into Cyber Monday with additional offers the following week, such as 50% off... - November 29, 2019 - Vision Direct

Red Pill CBD CEO Says He Was Pleased to Get a Warning Letter from the FDA On November 25, 2019, the FDA posted on their site 15 companies that received warning letters for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD), Red Pill Medical, Inc. was one of them. “I know it may sound crazy, but I was pleased with the FDA warning letter,” said Gregory A. Smith,... - November 28, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.

#1 Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Ranked 3rd in the US for Luxury Coolsculpting Treatments. Announces New 2020 Fat Freezing Procedure Can be Completed in 35 Minutes. Secret Body Las Vegas launches Coolsculpting’s new 35 minute applicator today, while also being recognized as the central region leader in the FDA-cleared Coolsculpting procedure, designed to non-surgically reduce unwanted fat through freezing. This award-winning practice has performed over 5000... - November 24, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

BrainCo Partners with World Class Athletes on Neuroscience Training BrainCo is proud to announce its partnerships with world-class athletes Jessica Lucero and Christian Lucero. Jessica is a two time Pan American Champion and a 3x American Record Holder, 4x National Champion and a member of the United States Weightlifting Team. Christian is a CrossFit Game regional athlete,... - November 20, 2019 - BrainCo

SmartBuyGlasses to Launch a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale Event Staying one step ahead as always, SmartBuyGlasses is bringing customers the best service at the best price possible. - November 20, 2019 - SmartBuyGlasses

Nuriv® Delivers Impressive Lineup of Patented CBD Formulations Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

The CBD Online Store Partners with Global CBD Manufacturer, Elixinol Having the best CBD products in the store was paramount for the CBD Online Store to gain trusted customers. Elixinol provides a strong foundation to grow with confidence. - October 30, 2019 - CBD-Online-Store

Introducing Populum’s Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews: A New Way to Give Your Pet CBD As pet owners, Arizona based CBD brand Populum knows how important it is to keep our furry friends happy and healthy. Today, Populum is excited to launch its newest pet treats: Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews (MSRP $49). Formulated with wild Alaskan salmon, apples, and domestically sourced full-spectrum hemp... - October 23, 2019 - Populum

6AM Run Aims to Close 2019 Strong Come meet 6AM Run CEO and Founder Hami. Say hello to Rob who creates the content, and lastly meet new VP of Business Development Tim. The 6AM Run team will make its 1st ever stop at the Marine Corps Marathon Expo in DC on 10/25-10/26, Booth #113. Next up on 10/31-11/2 is the TCS NYC Marathon Expo, Booth #415. 6AM Run closes Marathon season on November 22 and 23 at the Philadelphia Marathon Expo, booth #200. - October 21, 2019 - 6AM Run LLC

Varicose Veins Doctors in New York Offer Advanced Treatments for Spider Veins on the Face Varicose Veins Doctors is a trusted vein treatment clinic in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has made a name for itself by offering exceptional patient care and a selection of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - October 18, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

Motus Active Introduces Itself to the CBD World with Its New Hemp Derived CBD Fitness Products Motus Active has launched its newest line of CBD fitness products throughout the United States. Motus Actives strives to offer the highest quality CBD focusing on the needs of the everyday athlete. Sourced exclusively from American grown hemp and crafted organically with zero THC, Motus Active CBD products offer a perfect blend of natural and essential body supplements. - October 04, 2019 - Motus Active

EnerBee Organic Energy Expands Market with New Design and 6 Pack EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC

American Company Releases AngelHair Mask in Asia California-based company releases its product - AngelHair mask online in Asia. Philippines will be the first country where the product can be purchased, but within a couple of weeks AngelHair will be available in most of the Asian countries. According to the distributor's official website the mask will... - October 02, 2019 - AngelHair Mask

Modern Buds Forms Strategic Alliance with Cannavis Long Beach Dispensary Modern Buds Expands Strategic Partnership with Cannavis. - September 23, 2019 - Modern Buds

Body Benefit Blankets is One of the First to Use Far Infra-Red (FIR) Rays Technology Inside Their Weighted Blankets BB Weighted Blankets & Pads launched to improve health and wellness via a holistic approach. The health benefits of their products come from far infrared rays-FIR which stimulates body’s own healing power. With weight and FIR effect, serotonin and melatonin levels increase and leads to better sleep and relaxation. BB Weighted Blankets & Pads can diminish the wireless signals of mobile devices. Kid's BB weighted blankets can be used to protect the children, and improve their health. - September 11, 2019 - BB Weighted Blankets and Pads

NeatPoint Launches Its First Product for Female Health in Asia NeatPoint LLC, a California-based company dedicated to female health, announced its first product in Asia. NeatPoint tampons are now available in Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia. A free NeatPoint website is created to help women learn about common female health issues, and explain the benefits... - September 11, 2019 - NeatPoint

SocksLane Doubles Production for Cotton Compression Socks in Plain Black Due to Demand SocksLane has announced today that it will double its production this quarter to meet demands of clients for the plain black compression socks. Since January of 2019 the sales of the black variant both for small/medium and medium/large has quickly become one of the best-selling compression socks on Amazon. - September 10, 2019 - SocksLane

Growth in Arthritis Cases Leads to New Two Old Goats' Arthritis Formula Two Old Goats, a manufacturer of a product line of natural, pain-relieving products, utilizing the benefits of essential oils, launches a new Arthritis Formula in an easy-to-squeeze 6 ounce tube. - September 06, 2019 - Two Old Goats LLC

Green Hemp Farm Valuation Reaches $30 Million Green Hemp Farms started in July 2017 by a physician entrepreneur while practicing medicine, and operations include extraction of CBD oil from hemp by CO2 and alcohol as well as distillation. Also, the company started hemp clones and cultivation in Kentucky. They own real estate through sister companies... - August 24, 2019 - Green Hemp Farms

New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

Thrivous Upgrades Clarity with Bioavailable Vitamin B Complex Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has upgraded Clarity, the daily nootropic, to include bioavailable Vitamin B Complex. Clarity is a cognitive enhancement supplement that Thrivous developed to improve focus, memory, and mood. Thrivous designed formula 2 of Clarity to support brain function and... - August 21, 2019 - Thrivous

Thrivous Launches Alpha, the Extended Daily Nootropic Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has developed and brought to market Alpha, the extended daily nootropic. Alpha is designed for daily use to support long-term brain function. It is also designed to complement Clarity, Serenity, and Surge, nootropics previously developed and brought to market... - August 11, 2019 - Thrivous

Wellness Core Secrets for Caretakers and Busy Yogi Professionals - Book Release Wellness Core Secrets, a yogi’s guide for caregivers and busy professionals. Wellness Core Secrets, a new book with a new online course: Wellness Core Secrets a 7 day, guide. Richardson Bike Mart hosts Carolina Herrera Flórez for her book launch and a Mind, Body, Soul Wellness Workshop. Carolina... - July 23, 2019 - Magenta Stars

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Loganville, GA A very lucky girl from Loganville, GA has received her very own Diabetic Alert Dog. - July 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Shumsky Named to Promo Marketing’s Top Distributors List for Nine Years in a Row Boost Engagement LLC, dba Shumsky, is honored to once again be named a Top Distributor by Promo Marketing. After first being recognized in 2010, Shumsky has regularly made an appearance on the list each year since and is currently ranked in the top 50 distributors in the United States. For more than... - July 18, 2019 - Shumsky

preCharge, Inc. and Kaneh LLC Enter Into Partnership Agreement Digital Currency meets Hempseed Oil, two industry pioneers have joined forces to bring together two emerging industries on the cutting edge of technology and commerce. - July 15, 2019 - preCharge Inc.

Publicity For Good Adds Eco Lips to Its Thriving Client Lineup Original Organic Lip Balm Brand Appoints Purpose-Driven Agency for Publication Relations Representation. - July 12, 2019 - Publicity for Good

RxBioLabs Starts Production of CimexiShield as a Topical Bed Bug Repellent RxBioLabs has started production of CimexiShield, the only topical Bed Bug repellent for skin, and features 2 types of Bed Bug Relief for travel. - July 11, 2019 - RxBioLabs

Pharmacy Town Host Grand Opening Event Pharmacy Town hosted its grand opening event on June 28th, 2019. The newest pharmacy in town is located at 1560 State Highway 35 Ocean, NJ inside the Super Foodtown of Ocean. Special guests at the Grand Opening were Mayor Christopher Siciliano, Deputy Mayor Richard Long, Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling,... - July 09, 2019 - Pharmacy Town

SocksLane Complies with New Amazon Seller Policies Amazon recently updated their seller policies last June 2019 and SocksLane is making adjustments to comply with the new Amazon seller policies. SocksLane is a company that has taken pride in providing customer satisfaction in the last 5 years and they intend to comply with any update Amazon brings to... - July 03, 2019 - SocksLane

6AMRun.com Hits One Year Mark A look into the first year of business for 6AMRun.com, the first ever all in one supplement for runners only. - June 27, 2019 - 6AM Run LLC

Chelsea Bond Jewelry Launches Retail Partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched a retail partnership with The Spa at Four Seasons Philadelphia. This retail partnership expands Chelsea Bond’s current portfolio of domestic and international Four Seasons Hotel retail partnerships and marks the first in Chelsea's native state of Pennsylvania. - June 26, 2019 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

Ophthalmics, Inc. Quickly Reaches 1000 Customer Milestone Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they have now sold to more than 1000 customers in the United States. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to... - June 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

MobilDrTech Partners with BodiMetrics to Bring RPM Home MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with vitals monitoring device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring. - June 13, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Plant-Based Weight Loss Pill Calocurb Rapidly Expands Globally The ground-breaking plant-based dietary supplement calocurb™ is rapidly expanding internationally. Last week Iceland joined the list of countries that the supplement is now available in, which includes the United States, China and New Zealand. According to calocurb’s maker – LifeStream... - May 31, 2019 - Calocurb

Addiction Recovery Network, Top Drug Rehab, Mental Health & Alcohol Treatment Centres Across Canada, Announces Their 14 Year Anniversary Addiction Recovery Network is a top-rated drug rehabilitation, mental health and alcohol treatment organization with centres located in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. The organization is proud to announce its 14th anniversary of serving Canadians suffering with Addictions and Mental Health. - May 15, 2019 - Addiction Recovery Network

US-based Six Month Smiles Tackles Leading DIY and Clear Aligner Manufacturers Head-on Six Month Smiles enlists licensed dentists to provide a safer alternative to at-home dentistry. - May 15, 2019 - Six Month Smiles

Scrub Addict™ Presents the 4th Annual Nurses Week Fashion Show - Miami In celebration of Nurses Week, each year Scrub Addict™ host the Annual Nurses Week Fashion Show to honor and celebrate exceptional nurses all around the world. - May 02, 2019 - Scrub Addict™

Cloud 9 Skin Solutions Launches New Website Showcasing Active Ingredients, Customer Feedback and Plethora of Awards UK-based business continues focusing on eradicating “problem skin” through variety of products including Nature’s Miracle, Clarity, Skin Rehab, Tranquillity and more. - May 01, 2019 - Cloud 9 Skin Solutions