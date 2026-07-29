Health Retail News
Access news about health retail products and services, including toiletries, health monitors, orthopedic supplies, prophylactics, cosmetics, over-the-counter medications and personal hygiene products. Highlights include information about devices, products, services and recalls in the health retail industry.
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
Aurora Blur Expands At-Home Red Light Therapy Lineup for Joint Comfort and Recovery
Aurora Blur, a California-based wellness brand, today announced the expansion of its at-home red light therapy product line — featuring the Flex Therapy Pad, LumiPanel Slim, and ScalpRevive Pro Dual. The brand combines 660nm and 850nm wavelengths in portable, salon-grade devices engineered for muscle recovery, joint comfort, and skin wellness — bringing clinical-grade treatments to American households at a fraction of clinical pricing. - July 25, 2026 - Aurora Blur
Sarabjeet Kaur Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Sarabjeet Kaur of Johns Creek, Georgia, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in business leadership, entrepreneurship, real estate, and... - July 22, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Standard No More Launches Premium Men's Grooming Brand Redefining Clean Performance
Standard No More® officially launches with a mission to redefine men's grooming through clean, high-performing products made with premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients. Founded in San Diego by entrepreneur Chad Olson, the company creates grooming essentials with simple, transparent formulations made without phthalates, parabens, petroleum-derived ingredients, sulfates, or synthetic fragrance—delivering professional performance without compromising on ingredient quality. - July 01, 2026 - Standard No More
Nutrition Breakthroughs Shares Customer Survey Results on Sleep Support Preferences
Nutrition Breakthroughs reports results from an informal customer and website visitor survey about common sleep-related concerns and interest in natural sleep support. - July 01, 2026 - Nutrition Breakthroughs
Worldwide Fitness Supplements Launches Premium Sports Nutrition Line to Help Athletes and Everyday Fitness Enthusiasts Reach Their Goals
Worldwide Fitness Supplements announces a growing selection of high-quality sports nutrition products designed to support strength, recovery, performance, and overall wellness. Worldwide Fitness Supplements, a division of Worldwide Fitness LLC, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its... - June 30, 2026 - Worldwide Fitness
OurJrney Expands Beyond Online Sales and Seeks Retail Distribution Partners Across the United States
Following strong consumer response and growing brand momentum, OurJrney is expanding beyond e-commerce and opening opportunities for retail distributors and influencer partnerships worldwide. - June 24, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
PureShowers Launches the World's First Personalised Shower Filter Recommendation Tool
The UK's first shower filter brand harnesses AI trained on 18 years of real customer service experience to match any UK customer with their perfect shower filter in under 60 seconds. - June 23, 2026 - PureShowers.co.uk
H-Earrings Launches Elegant OTC Hearing Cuffs Designed to Make Hearing Support Feel Beautiful, Modern, and Wearable
A new kind of hearing aid combines hearing technology with jewelry-inspired design, giving adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss a more stylish way to reconnect with conversations, music, and everyday moments. - June 19, 2026 - H Earrings
10,000 Customers Finally Found a Turmeric That Works — OurJrney Marks Sales Milestone
The nano-particle absorption breakthrough that made piperine obsolete has now reached 10,000 units sold — with customers pointing to both noticeable results and a taste that sets it apart from traditional turmeric supplements. - June 17, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
OurJrney NeuroMatcha Gives High Performers a Way to Finish The Day as Sharp as They Started
This Daily Cognitive Boost combines premium-grade matcha, Alpha-GPC, and functional mushrooms into a daily cognitive ritual that eliminates the afternoon crash with sustained, calm mental clarity. - June 12, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
CADDARA™ Launches on TikTok Shop, Bringing Precision Longevity Science to the Modern
Proprietary Double-Capsule Technology Bypasses Stomach Acid to Deliver Cellular Energy and Gut Health in One Precise Dose, Exclusively on TikTok Shop. - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
CADDARA™ Introduces ELEVATE: The First Supplement to Pair Liposomal NAD+ with Gut Probiotics in a Single Delay-Release Capsule
CADDARA, a premium longevity supplement brand built for 30 and above, today announces the launch of ELEVATE, a first-of-its-kind formulation combining Liposomal NAD+ and a multi-strain probiotic complex in a single delivery system. Available exclusively on TikTok Shop, ELEVATE represents a... - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
CADDARA Introduces ACTIVATE, a Delay-Release Longevity Supplement Combining Liposomal NMN and Probiotics
Product launch: New TikTok Shop-exclusive formula pairs NAD+ support with digestive health in Caddara’s proprietary double-capsule delivery system. - May 27, 2026 - CADDARA
Emerge Weight Loss Erases More Than $1 Million in Medical Debt — Setting a New Standard for Trust in GLP-1 Telehealth
In just three years, Emerge has reduced the financial burden felt by households across the country by more than $1,055,400 — proof that, in a category defined by speed and scale, compassion can be built into the business model. - May 21, 2026 - Emerge Weight Loss, LLC
NuvoH2O Launches "Truth or Dare?" Campaign During Drinking Water Week
National Campaign Challenges Homeowners to Ask: What’s Really in Your Tap Water? In recognition of Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O is launching a bold new national awareness campaign built around one simple question: Truth or Dare? The challenge is simple: share a truth… or take the... - May 07, 2026 - NuvoH2O
Size Stream Achieves SOC 2 - Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security and Data Privacy
Size Stream announced successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, validating the security, privacy, and reliability of its AI-powered body scanning platform. The certification confirms rigorous controls protecting sensitive body and biometric data used across health, fitness, and apparel applications—including made-to-measure, size recommendations, and clothing configurators—giving clients confidence to deploy body data solutions at scale. - March 18, 2026 - Size Stream
Longevity Rx Partners with Equinox Hotels to Bring Clinical-Grade Cellular Health Supplements to Luxury Hospitality
Dr. Will Cole's functional medicine-backed supplement brand joins Equinox Hotels' curated high-performance offering at the flagship Hudson Yards location. - March 17, 2026 - Longevity Rx
POM Health Announces Agreement with GRAIL to Offer Its Galleri® MCED Test
POM Health Systems, a cancer screening service offering oncologist-led subscription cancer screening plans, today announced that it has reached an agreement with GRAIL, Inc., to offer its Galleri® multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. Under the terms of the agreement, POM will deploy the... - March 05, 2026 - POM Health Systems
Sue Phillips Reveals the Psychology of Scent — How Fragrance Can Transform Your Life, Relationships, and Career
Globally renowned fragrance expert Sue Phillips is redefining perfume as a powerful psychological tool that can enhance confidence, strengthen relationships, and elevate professional success. With over four decades in the luxury beauty industry, including serving as Vice President of Tiffany & Co. and creating iconic fragrances for Lancôme, Burberry, and more. - February 24, 2026 - Sue Phillips
Infinite Labs Solves Supplement Industry's Biggest Problem: Poor Absorption with Clinically-Proven Liposomal Technology
Infinite Labs launches clinically-proven liposomal supplement line with 10X better absorption than traditional supplements. Backed by six peer-reviewed studies, the technology achieves 67% faster cellular delivery and 90%+ encapsulation efficiency. Four formulas now available: Vitamin C+, Glutathione+, Magnesium+, and Vitamin D3 & K2+. - January 31, 2026 - Infinite Labs
Amy Suzanne Upchurch Recognized by USA Today as One of “The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026”
Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork, has been recognized by USA Today as one of The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026 for her leadership in women’s wellness. The feature traces her journey from serious pregnancy-related health challenges to building a nationally recognized women’s wellness brand rooted in empathy, trust, and service, now supporting women across all ages and stages while creating meaningful social impact. - January 29, 2026 - Pink Stork
Why Not Natural Recalls Organic Moringa Capsules Because of Possible Health Risk
Why Not Natural, Houston, Texas, is voluntarily recalling its Why Not Natural Organic Moringa - Green Superfood because they may be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened... - January 29, 2026 - Why Not Natural
WELLIVIO®: An Italian Vision Transforming Space Into Wellness Experience
From Italy, ISO BENESSERE® presents WELLIVIO®, a new luxury wellness line where architecture, design, and sensory science merge. Beyond the traditional salt wall, WELLIVIO® transforms Himalayan salt into a living architectural and sensory element, redefining comfort, experience, and value for the world’s most exclusive spaces. - January 05, 2026 - ISO BENESSERE SRL
From Startup to $100 Million: Bravenly Global Marks Five Years of Rapid Growth
Bravenly Global, a premium health and wellness company founded in 2020, has surpassed $100 million in sales in 2025, reaching a historic milestone just five years after launching from its founders’ living room during the COVID-19 pandemic. Driven by product innovation, operational expansion, and a people-first mission, the company continues to grow its national presence while focusing on long-term impact beyond revenue. - January 01, 2026 - Bravenly Global
Nashville Lavender Pioneer Gigi de Lugo Secures Majority Ownership of Permanent Farm in Joelton, Tennessee
Gigi de Lugo, the visionary Southern lavender horticulturist and founder of Gigi’s Lavender Nursery & Farm, today announces that she has strengthened her long-term control of the farm’s permanent home in Joelton, Tennessee, through the recent acquisition of additional member shares in Joelton Farm, LLC. As Managing Member, Gigi now holds an 80% majority beneficial ownership interest in the property on which her acclaimed lavender nursery and farm operate. - November 20, 2025 - TLx The Lavender Exchange
Femm Parlour Opens in New York City, Turning Intimate-Health Conversations Into Care
FEMM Parlour has opened in New York City, redefining women’s intimate health with compassion and science-backed care. Founded by Gina Cappelli, Maria Trusa, and Cindy Barshop, FEMM offers non-surgical, FDA-approved treatments for concerns like dryness, pain, and incontinence. With privacy, dignity, and innovation, FEMM empowers women to reclaim confidence and well-being at every stage of life. - November 13, 2025 - Femm Parlour
Zatik Naturals Reinforces Black Seed Oil Authenticity Amid Rising Market Adulteration
Zatik Naturals addresses rising adulteration in the black seed oil market caused by global supply chain issues. To ensure authenticity, Zatik rigorously tests every incoming lot for purity, freshness, and identity before use in production. Each batch undergoes chemical fingerprinting, marker verification, and oxidation checks, guaranteeing only genuine Nigella sativa oil is bottled under the Zatik name. - October 24, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Oraticx Oral Probiotics Launch on iHerb, Expanding Global Access to Innovative Oral Health Solutions
Oraticx, a leader in oral probiotics, has launched its flagship products—Teeth & Gums, Green Breath, and Kids—on the global platform iHerb. Powered by OraCMU®, a clinically validated probiotic published in the Journal of Oral Microbiology and certified GRAS by the U.S. FDA, Oraticx delivers safe and effective solutions for oral health. With 38 research papers published, the company continues to innovate in oral microbiome science, strengthening its global presence. Explore the range at iHerb. - September 26, 2025 - Oraticx USA, Inc.
Natural Cure Labs’ Level Off Gains Traction as Americans Seek Metabolic Health
Natural Cure Labs has updated its Level Off glucose support supplement to include loquat leaf extract, expanding the formula’s evidence base for healthier post-meal glucose balance. With only 12% of U.S. adults metabolically healthy, the enhancement underscores rising demand for natural solutions. - September 24, 2025 - Natural Cure Labs
From Customer to CEO: Kaitlyn Talamante Acquires LadyBoss, the Women’s Health Brand Empowering Hundreds of Thousands Since 2014
LadyBoss, the women’s health and lifestyle brand founded in 2014 by Kaelin and Brandon Poulin, later sold to Russell Brunson in 2022, announces its new owner, Kaitlyn Talamante. A former LadyBoss customer turned CEO, Talamante’s journey from personal transformation to leading the brand represents a full-circle story of empowerment, growth, and vision for the future. - September 05, 2025 - LadyBoss
ORL Introduces Natural Oral Care Kit Designed to Ease Dry Mouth and Oral Discomfort in GLP-1 and Cancer Treatment Patients
ORL, a leader in fluoride-free, non-toxic oral care, is proud to announce a line of natural products uniquely designed to protect and restore oral health—especially for those facing health challenges, such as chemotherapy, radiation, or the side effects of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic. As the popularity of GLP-1 medications continues to rise, many users are reporting unexpected oral health issues—often referred to as "Ozempic mouth." ORL helps rebalance the mouth's natural environment. - September 04, 2025 - ORL
Why LA Studios Are Ditching Apps This September by Empowered Yoga and One Down Dog
Inspired by NYC, Los Angeles launches “Boutique Fitness Loyalty Month” to reclaim revenue and relationships from third-party apps. - August 27, 2025 - Empowered Yoga
Ship.com Launches TikTok Shop Shipping Integration to Simplify Fulfillment and Boost Seller Growth
New Ship.com + TikTok Shop integration delivers discounted shipping rates, AI-powered fulfillment insights, and real human support, helping ecommerce sellers and platforms scale faster. - August 21, 2025 - Ship.com
Zatik Naturals Expands Access to Certified Organic, Toxic-Free Skin Care with Innovative Water-Based Formulas
Zatik Naturals, a California-based beauty brand known for its commitment to clean, effective formulations, is continuing to transform the organic skin care market with its certified organic, toxic-free, and water-based product line. - August 05, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
eGHKCu Launches Follicure RX: A Pharmaceutical-Grade Hair Restoration Serum Combining 5% Caffeine, 2dDR, GHK-Cu, and Hyaluronic Acid
eGHKCu has launched Follicure RX, a pharmaceutical-grade hair restoration serum featuring a powerful blend of 5% caffeine, 2.5% 2-Deoxy-D-Ribose (2dDR), 1% GHK-Cu copper peptide, and 2% hyaluronic acid. Designed to combat hair loss and support regrowth, Follicure RX delivers high-potency ingredients backed by science to revitalize the scalp, energize follicles, and promote thicker, healthier hair. Now available at eGHKCu.com. - June 20, 2025 - eGHKCu
Fantastic Nutrition Launches Creatine Fantastic, a Science-Based Supplement Featuring Creatine and myHMB® for Enhanced Muscle Strength and Recovery
Research shows that combining creatine with myHMB can increase lean muscle mass up to 30% more than creatine alone (Wilson et al., 2014, Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition). This blend not only helps build muscle and recover faster, but also reduces muscle degradation, enhances athletic performance, and supports cognitive function—a total performance formula for both body and mind. - June 15, 2025 - Fantastic Nutrition
WOWMD’s Natural Adult Gummies Are Here — Trust in Nutrition That’s Honest, Simple, and Science-Backed
Six science-backed, great-tasting gummy formulations deliver beauty, wellness, metabolism support, cardiovascular & cognitive health, and restorative sleep—all in one chewable. - June 10, 2025 - WOWMD
Good Mana Knows the Secret to Powerful Health Benefits: ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric - A Premium Organic Supplement Grown in Nutrient-Dense Hawaiian Soil
Good Mana, based in Waimanalo, Hawai'i, is raising the industry standard for potency, purity and traceability of turmeric supplements with its premium ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric brand. - May 24, 2025 - Good Mana
Raylust Eyewear Launches New E‑Commerce Store with Premium UV400 Sunglasses Collection
Raylust Eyewear, Pakistan’s emerging fashion‑forward sunglasses brand, officially launches its new e‑commerce store this month. The brand offers an expansive selection of men’s and women’s styles — classic aviators, oversized cat‑eyes, sporty wraparounds, and gradient‑lens frames — each engineered for both high fashion and 100% UV400 protection. Raylust Eyewear aims to deliver premium eyewear and exceptional service to customers across Pakistan. - May 16, 2025 - Raylust Eyewear
Almora Botanica Debuts in the United States, Introducing Advanced Ayurvedic Skincare and Wellness
Almora Botanica, the award-winning Ayurvedic skincare brand, launches in the U.S. with fast shipping and a new e-commerce site. Revolutionizing Ayurveda, the brand fuses ancient botanical wisdom with modern green biotech through its patented Sapta Complex©—a blend of seven oils that drives actives deep into the skin. Clinically proven, 99.2% natural, vegan, and COSMOS-certified. - May 14, 2025 - Almora Botanica
Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa Celebrates Its 1-Year Anniversary at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, May 17-20, 2025
The spicy and delicious Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa celebrates its one-year anniversary at The National Restaurant Association Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, May 17-20, 2025. This is the perfect opportunity for successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez to showcase his unique, authentic dark salsa to the foodservice industry. Congratulations, Ivan. - May 08, 2025 - Tierra Negra Salsa
Tatouche Launches Ecommerce Platform for Beauty Devices
Tatouche.co, a leading e-commerce platform, has launched a dedicated beauty devices marketplace in Saudi Arabia, catering to the rising demand for anti-ageing solutions among women. With advanced at-home beauty tech like LED masks, microcurrent devices, and RF machines, Tatouche.co empowers women... - May 01, 2025 - Tatouche
International Vitamin Corporation (IVC) Appoints Nora Dowell as Senior Vice President of Quality, Regulatory, and R&D
IVC is pleased to announce the appointment of Nora Dowell as Senior Vice President of Quality, Regulatory, and R&D, marking a significant step forward in the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, compliant, and innovative health and wellness products. Nora brings more than 30 years of experience in regulatory compliance and quality management systems, with deep expertise in cGMP, QMS, FSMA/FSVP, training, auditing, labeling, and supplier qualifications. - April 26, 2025 - International Vitamin Corporation
West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited Introduces Liposomal Skincare Technology
Liposomal technology, an advance technology, involves encapsulating active ingredients within lipid bilayers. - March 11, 2025 - West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited
EnfanteVITA Unveils Clean, Vegan Multivitamins for Kids, a New Standard in Child Nutrition
EnfanteVITA has launched a clean, vegan multivitamin for children, offering essential nutrients without artificial additives or sugars. This product provides a natural, plant-based alternative to support kids' growth and development. - March 09, 2025 - EnfanteVITA LLC
Māmaki Memory™ First Brain Support Supplement from Hawaii
Māmaki Memory ™ supports normal brain function and relief from occasional and temporary brain fog. Made from the Māmaki plant, which is endemic to Hawaii and primarily grown on the Big Island, it has been utilized for centuries for its health and wellness properties. Now available as an... - March 05, 2025 - Mamaki Memory
The Medspa Society Brand Development and Launch of Vitalify MedSpa in Washington, D.C.
Expert Branding, Marketing & Strategic Growth Planning for a Scalable MedSpa Brand, Vitalify Medspa. - March 04, 2025 - The Medspa Society
Introducing CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic: a Holistic Approach to Mental Health Care
CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic, founded by Ms. Adeleye Ogunlade, provides expert care for mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, ADHD, and trauma, along with weight loss support. Offering personalized, evidence-based treatments including psychotherapy and lifestyle coaching, the clinic fosters lasting wellness. Complimentary consultations available. - February 17, 2025 - CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic