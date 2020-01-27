Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jetico Inc. Oy Press Release

Receive press releases from Jetico Inc. Oy: By Email RSS Feeds: Jetico Joins the National Cyber Security Alliance in Global Effort to Support Data Privacy Day by Becoming a 2020 Champion

Each Jan. 28, Hundreds of Organizations and Individuals Collaborate to Generate Awareness About the Importance of Respecting Privacy, Safeguarding Data and Enabling Trust

Helsinki, Finland, January 27, 2020 --



Data Privacy Day is part of a greater campaign that promotes awareness of the importance of privacy, highlights easy ways to protect personal information and reminds organizations that privacy is good for business. This year, they are encouraging everyone to “Own Your Privacy” by learning more about how to help protect the valuable data that is online. One simple thing you can do is to update your privacy settings by using a helpful tool created by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA).



Jetico joins the growing global effort among nonprofits, academic institutions, corporations, government entities, municipalities and individuals to raise awareness at home, at work and school and in their communities. Through collaboration and unified, consistent messaging about privacy and protecting personal information, all Data Privacy Day Champions are working toward the common goal of improving individual and business consciousness toward respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust.



“Data protection solutions, such as encryption and wiping, had typically been misunderstood as only for advanced or professional users,” says Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman. “With much efforts over recent years, awareness has been raised and we’ve seen a change. Most people are now familiar with the idea of data protection and why it’s a must. Yet it seems the next challenge is helping people take their first steps.”



To make data protection more approachable, Jetico is now releasing a series of how-to blogs. The goal is to provide steps-by-step instructions for anyone seeking simple encryption and secure deletion of sensitive data. In addition, Jetico software is available to try for free for 21 days.



In North America, the Data Privacy Day initiative is officially led by the NCSA, a nonprofit, public-private partnership dedicated to promoting a safer, more secure and more trusted internet. For more information about getting involved in Data Privacy Day and becoming a Champion, visit staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-day/become-dpd-champion. You can also follow NCSA on Facebook and Twitter for updates and resources and use the official hashtag #PrivacyAware to join the conversation.



About Jetico

Jetico provides pure and simple data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 10 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.



Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.



About Data Privacy Day

Data Privacy Day began in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. NCSA, the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort in North America. The Data Privacy Day initiative is made possible by generous support from our sponsors and is advised by a distinguished advisory committee of privacy professionals. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-day/about. Valeria Corti

+358 92 517 3030



www.jetico.com

Phone (U.S.): 1 202 742 2901



