Mustang Cat Joins Forces with MnI Diesel to Create Mustang Cat Marine Services

Houston, TX, January 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mustang Cat, the authorized Cat® construction equipment and power systems dealer for Southeast Texas, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Marine Services portfolio. The company has combined forces with MnI Diesel Inc., a longstanding Cat marine dealer, to form Mustang Cat Marine Services, which encompasses the Cat parts sales and marine engine service business formerly conducted by MnI Diesel."Caterpillar is a trusted industry leader in the marine market, and we are excited to boost our dealership's marine services capabilities," said Sam Tucker, Executive Vice President – Sales at Mustang Cat. "The MnI Diesel team brings over 30 years of quality service as well as a strong focus on customer care with them, and we are thrilled to have them join the Mustang Cat family."Mustang Cat Marine Services will provide turnkey aftermarket marine solutions to customers, including rebuilds, service and parts support.Mustang Cat Marine Services7001 Easthaven Blvd.Houston, TX 77107713.452.5250About Mustang CatMustang Cat has been the authorized Caterpillar dealer for Southeast Texas for 68 years. The company provides heavy machinery, power systems, product support and rental services to customers in the industrial equipment industry. With its headquarters in Houston, Mustang Cat has branch locations providing sales, rental and service of the full Cat line of machines and engines to customers in 35 counties in the surrounding region. The company also sells Cat used engines and equipment worldwide. For more information, visit www.mustangcat.com.

Jason Paredes

713-452-7438



www.mustangcat.com



