Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Introduce a New Listing in Middletown, NJ

Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the desirable community of Middletown, NJ 07748.





This Oak Hill home is exception and distinctive with 3,360 sq. ft. of living space and is located on a private cul-de-sac. The main level offers an open floor plan built for entertaining and featuring 2 ample size bedrooms with large closet space, full bath with laundry closet. The custom eat in kitchen has a separate dining area and there are walls of cabinetry, 11 ft. center island, granite counters and slider to deck/patio. The formal dining area and living room has a classic wood burning fireplace. The lower living space offers a huge great room with a fabulous brick fireplace and heatilator, plus a slider to deck, a 7 seat wet bar, 2 more bedrooms, full bath, utility/laundry room and a wine closet. Other features include an oversized 2 car garage, energy efficient 2 zone heat pump and central AC, new carpet, hardwood flooring and casement windows.



About Preferred Properties Real Estate

Rumson, NJ, January 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 1 Lefferts Ct. in beautiful Middletown, New Jersey. Robert "Bob" Haspel is representing the seller in the marketing of the home for $579,900.

About Preferred Properties Real Estate

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County are since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

Contact Information
Preferred Properties

George Coffenberg

732-224-9200



www.ppmoves.com



