Two Advance Capital Management Advisors Named “Best-in-State” for Michigan

Michael Hohf and Jeffrey Lido earn spots on Forbes magazine’s coveted Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.

Detroit, MI, January 25, 2020 --(



“It’s very rewarding to be named a top advisor in my home state,” said Hohf, financial advisor and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™. “But the greatest reward has always been to help clients everywhere achieve their financial goals.”



The “Best-in-State Wealth Advisor” list is produced independently by Forbes magazine in collaboration with SHOOK Research, a financial services rating firm. Each state’s list is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, client retention data and revenue produced. There are no fees or other considerations required for nomination.



“Recognition as a top advisor is the direct result of the tremendous support from our clients and our firm,” said Lido, who is also a financial advisor and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™. “Our clients work very hard for their financial futures and it’s a privilege to work just as hard for them.”



Hohf and Lido each manage more than $200 million in assets, serving households with account sizes ranging from low six figures to more than $1 million. They specialize in helping people transition from their working years to retirement.



Advance Capital Management as a firm manages $3 billion and serves over 5,000 investment advisory clients.



Jacob Schroeder

800-345-4783



www.acadviser.com



