First National Mother Daughter Conference Coming to Toronto

Event will focus on empowering girls as young as 7-years-old.

Mother Daughter Empower (MDE) is a social enterprise started in 2019 by Tara Filteau and her daughter Sophia, and offers programming and events tailored to girls ages 7-14. MDE inspires mothers to Connect, Communicate and Create positive, long-lasting relationships with their daughters, so that their daughters will grow up feeling empowered to be who they are and become anything they want to be. MDE believes a “Mother figure” isn’t always the person who gave us life, sometimes it is a grandma, auntie, foster parent, teacher or stepmom - all types of “moms” are welcomed at MDE events. To learn more visit www.motherdaughterempower.ca Toronto, Canada, January 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The first national conference for mothers and daughters ages 7 - 14 will take place at the Taj Banquet & Convention Centre on May 3, 2020 in Toronto. Hosted by Mother Daughter Empower (MDE), a social enterprise founded in 2019, the event will center around vision and mentorship for young girls and will include activities, interactive vendors, prizes and inspiring guest speakers including the first Empower Girl Awards presentation.“There are so many women’s conferences and we wanted to include the same type of empowering programming geared to a pre-teen age group,” said Founder of Mother Daughter Empower, Tara Filteau who will co-host the event with 9-year-old daughter, Sophia. “Each of our events are geared to younger girls and the mother figures who want to make a more positive impact in their lives.”According to studies, girls’ self esteem begins to decline by age eight, and by age 14, it will have dropped by 30% in comparison to boys of the same age. “We need to empower the next generation of young women today if we want to see those stats change before she reaches high school and becomes more independent,” said Filteau.The event will host the first Empower Girl Awards, a contest designed for females age 7 - 14 who are making a positive impact in her family, school or community. The prize includes a cash scholarship. Nominations will be accepted until February 20, 2020 at www.motherdaughterempower.ca.Mother Daughter Empower (MDE) is a social enterprise started in 2019 by Tara Filteau and her daughter Sophia, and offers programming and events tailored to girls ages 7-14. MDE inspires mothers to Connect, Communicate and Create positive, long-lasting relationships with their daughters, so that their daughters will grow up feeling empowered to be who they are and become anything they want to be. MDE believes a “Mother figure” isn’t always the person who gave us life, sometimes it is a grandma, auntie, foster parent, teacher or stepmom - all types of “moms” are welcomed at MDE events. To learn more visit www.motherdaughterempower.ca Contact Information Mother Daughter Empower

Tara Filteau

647-781-8129



www.motherdaughterempower.ca



