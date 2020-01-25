The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation Funds 6 New Research Grants in 2020

Press Releases Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation Press Release

Irvine, CA, January 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF) is proud to award 6 new grants with a total of 18 grants in 2020. These new grants are comprised of three Basic Science, one Translational and three Emerging Research grants totaling $675,000. With these new additions, PCRF will fund over $2.2 million in 2020. The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation identifies and invests in leading edge research that demonstrates the best hope for a cure to childhood cancer.

Every 2 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer. The lives of many children and their families have been profoundly impacted by grants funded by PCRF. With the government allocating less than 4% of annual funding for this research, these researchers are left to rely on private foundations such as PCRF to support projects that would otherwise go unfunded.

"PCRF continues to rank as one of the best charities to support as defined by Charity Navigator and Guidestar," said Jeri Wilson, Executive Director of the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation. "When donors support our foundation, they can be assured their gifts will be used to support this superior class of researchers in 2020."

For the last 38 years, PCRF has remained committed to funding cutting edge research endeavors at leading institutions across the country. The following principal investigators and institutions have been awarded a new grant in 2020:

- Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope, Leo Wang, M.D., Ph.D.
-Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Jana Ellegast, M.D.
-MD Anderson Cancer Center, Eugenie Kleinerman, M.D.
-New York Medical College, Mitchell Cairo, M.D.
- The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Michael Hogarty, M.D.
-University of Colorado, Jenna Sopfe, M.D.

PCRF is unique in its approach to funding pediatric cancer research. Working directly with doctors and researchers, the foundation identifies the challenges faced in bringing new treatments to and caring for children with cancer. This careful distribution of grants has allowed these doctors to speed up the process of bringing the latest and most promising treatments to seriously ill children. The result is bringing hope to pediatric cancer patients now and in the future.

PCRF is making tremendous strides toward cures and better outcomes for so many children with cancer.

