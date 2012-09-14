PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MITA Commends Senate Lawmakers for Voting to Repeal Device Tax as Part of End-of-Year Spending Package The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended Senate lawmakers for approving a provision to permanently repeal the medical device tax in the year-end spending agreement recently passed by the House of Representatives. Immediately after the vote, Dennis Durmis, SVP – Radiology... - December 19, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

ALS TDI Collaboration with Google’s Project Euphonia Highlighted in Documentary Series Featuring Former NFL Player Tim Shaw “The Age of A.I.” Hosted by Robert Downey Jr. The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments and cures for ALS, today proudly announced that it is featured in episode two of “The Age of A.I.,” a new YouTube Originals documentary series that takes an... - December 18, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

A Bestselling New Release in Neuroscience on Amazon.com Explaining the Origin of Consciousness Receives Praise and Push-Back Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

MITA Commends Lawmakers for Bipartisan Agreement to Include Permanent Repeal of Device Tax in End-of-Year Spending Package The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended lawmakers for including a permanent repeal of the medical device tax in the recently announced year-end government funding package. The inclusion of repeal within the agreement is the result of broad bipartisan support in both chambers... - December 17, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

ALS Therapy Development Institute Reflects on the Impact of Pete Frates and the Ice Bucket Challenge On Monday it was announced that Pete Frates passed away due to complications from ALS. Pete was a leader in the ALS community and the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge, which helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research and awareness. Though it has been five years since the Challenge, Pete’s... - December 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Be the Difference Foundation to Raise Money for 12 Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials Be The Difference Foundation has launched its 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign, an effort to provide clinical trials for 12 women battling ovarian cancer. Be The Difference Foundation’s 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign not only raises money to cover the cost of a clinical trial... - December 11, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

New World Medical Named Among the Inland Empire Top Workplaces New World Medical, a global medical company focused on glaucoma treatment, has been listed in the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2019 organized by Inland News Group. The Top Workplaces list is based on an anonymous survey administered by the Energage platform, which measures several aspects of workplace... - December 09, 2019 - New World Medical

The ASAcampus Team Takes Part in XENOGRISS, One of the Italian Experiments by the Italian Space Agency, for the ESA Beyond Mission The Space-X 19 was launched at 12:29 EST on December 5 last; on-board it carries some scientific experiments that will be undertaken on the International Space Station during the Beyond Mission, led by the Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency. - December 08, 2019 - ASA srl

CureTalks@UCSFCancer Puts Patients at the Center, with Live and Archivable Internet Radio Talk Shows Featuring Patients, Advocates and Leading Oncology Researchers CureTalks, an internet radio and video podcasting service of TrialX, features leading physicians in conversation with patients, caregivers, and patient advocates. The University of California, San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center (HDFCCC) is the most recent institution to sign... - December 04, 2019 - TrialX

ALPCO Announces Deadline for Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award ALPCO announced the submission deadline for its Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award. Each recipient is awarded up to $2500 to present their research at a relevant conference and a $2500 product credit. - December 04, 2019 - ALPCO

Dr. Amishi Desai Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Suffolk New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce Amishi Desai, MD to its team. Dr. Desai is board-certified in hematology-oncology, as well as internal medicine. As such, she covers a full scope of services, while also maintaining a particular interest in lung cancer. In addition,... - December 03, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

CLL Society to Present Innovative Telemedicine Platform Study at American Society of Hematology Annual Conference CLL Society co-founder and Medical Director Dr. Brian Koffman will present research results of the society's innovative telemedicine program at the prestigious American Society of Hematology annual meeting in early December. The program provides patients and caregivers access to HIPPA-compliant second opinions from renowned specialists in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common adult blood cancer. - November 30, 2019 - CLL Society

Dr. Varghese Cherian Joins New York Imaging Specialists New York Imaging Specialists welcomes Varghese Cherian, MD, to its group of board-certified radiologists. Dr. Cherian will be practicing at New York Imaging Specialists’ newest facilities at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station and 640 County Road 39 in Southampton. Dr. Cherian... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

New York Imaging Specialists Announces Grand Opening in Port Jefferson Station New York Imaging Specialists announces the grand opening of its newest facility, at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. New York Imaging Specialists features board-certified radiologists and the most modern imaging equipment. The ACR-accredited facility utilizes Computed... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

Kidney Care Community Encouraged by New USRDS Data, Stresses the Need for Continued Improvement The latest United States Renal Data System (USRDS) report underscores the need to expand education and early detection efforts to improve health outcomes. - November 27, 2019 - Kidney Care Partners

AT-1501, a Drug Discovered at the ALS Therapy Development Institute, Completes Phase I Trials The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), a non-profit biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of effective treatments for ALS, is pleased to share that AT-1501, a drug discovered and developed in the ALS TDI lab, has successfully completed Phase I clinical trials. Anelixis... - November 20, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Varicose Veins Doctors Provide Minimally Invasive Treatment Procedures for Varicose Veins Varicose Veins Doctors is a reputable vein treatment center in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has gained a reputation for its exceptional patient care and a wide range of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - November 20, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for Chorea in Huntington Disease Huntington Study Group Announces Initiation of Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for the Treatment of Chorea Associated with Huntington Disease. - November 14, 2019 - Huntington Study Group

Bold Health Partners with the University of Pennsylvania for Clinical Trial of Its Zemedy IBS App The School of Arts and Science of the prestigious University of Pennsylvania has tendered a public invitation for suitable individuals to participate in a waitlist randomised control trial aimed at investigating the potential benefits of the Zemedy mobile app in patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome. - November 13, 2019 - Bold Health

Global Regenerative Group Enters Into Distribution Partnership with Aurafix & Remodem Global Regenerative Group, a proven company in the field of medicine and innovation, is pleased to announce partnerships with Remodem and Aurafix. - November 09, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

ALPCO Launches Analytically Specific Human and Rodent STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA ALPCO's new STELLUX® Chemiluminescence Glucagon ELISA features increased analytical specificity and a broad range to accurately quantify glucagon levels between 0.86 and 143.7 pmol/L (3-500 pg/mL) in human and rodent samples. - November 06, 2019 - ALPCO

OrthoNeuro Spine Surgeon Performs the First Robotics-Assisted Minimally Invasive 2-Level Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery in Central Ohio at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital Dr. Ying Chen, OrthoNeuro Neurosurgeon, completed the first robotics-assisted minimally invasive 2-level interbody fusion surgery in Central Ohio. This surgical milestone occurred on October 28, 2019 using the Globus Excelsius GPS Robotic Navigation System. - November 06, 2019 - OrthoNeuro

Cephasonics Ultrasound Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation for Ultrasound Research Cephasonics Ultrasound has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to conduct research and development (R&D) toward developing a new computational architecture for AI-enabled Ultrafast Frameforming ultrasound systems (UFFFI) - November 04, 2019 - Cephasonics Ultrasound

ALPCO’s New Fecal Calprotectin ELISA with Superior Clinical Accuracy Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance ALPCO received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its new fecal Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA test. The ALPCO Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA’s superior clinical accuracy will enable clinical laboratories to provide the most accurate results to gastroenterologists facing the challenges of differentiating IBD from IBS. - October 30, 2019 - ALPCO

NYCBS Welcomes Dr. Keith Brunckhorst to Its Oncology Team Keith R. Brunckhorst, MD is a talented physician who is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology. He is experienced and well versed in the most cutting-edge cancer technology, with an impeccable work history and education. For Dr. Brunckhorst, patients come first. He pledges to treat each patient... - October 17, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Sky Ridge Medical Center Awarded Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. - October 16, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center

IDI Consulting Raises Blood Cancer Awareness & Funds Through Light The Night Walk Local IT consulting company participates in fourth year of fundraising efforts for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. - October 12, 2019 - IDI Consulting

Aciont Issued Key Patent Covering the Novel Design of the Visulex Ocular Drug Delivery Device Aciont was issued a U.S. patent that covers an important aspect of the novel design of its main Visulex ocular drug delivery system which has been tested for safety and efficacy in its lead clinical program under U.S. IND. - October 12, 2019 - Aciont Inc.

NYCBS' CEO to Receive Humanitarian of the Year Award from the American Red Cross New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) announced that their own CEO, Jeff Vacirca, MD, will be the 2019 American Red Cross Greater New York Region’s Humanitarian Award recipient. Dr. Vacirca will be honored on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the 2019 Heroes Among Us Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom... - October 10, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

ZKSciences Plant Growth Accelerator Technology Enters Formal Trials ZKSciences has started formal third-party plant trials of its patent-pending ZK GrowFactor(TM) plant growth accelerator technology. ZK GrowFactor is a family of engineered zeolites that have shown phenomenal potential for increasing plant yields, improving the appearance of flowers and ornamental plants,... - October 03, 2019 - ZKSciences

Tickets Now on Sale for The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show Dancing for Diabetes has raised nearly half a million dollars for Type 1 Diabetes research. The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show will be held on Saturday, November 9 at the Bob Carr Theater in Orlando, Florida. - October 03, 2019 - Dancing for Diabetes

Swedish Medical Center First in Colorado to Use New Treatment for Brain Aneurysms Rocky Mountain region neuroscience center of excellence introduces technology to treat challenging aneurysms with positive benefits for patients. - September 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

VOS Digital Media Group Now Offering Health Content from Harvard Health Publishing Harvard Health Publishing Provides Expert Health Information and Advice. - September 24, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

APTQI Urges CMS to Protect Seniors from Debilitating Falls by Preserving Medicare Reimbursement for Physical Therapy Recognizing Falls Prevention Awareness Day 2019, APTQI is advocating for greater patient access to fall prevention tools such as manual and exercise therapy. - September 23, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

National Institutes of Health Selects Eva Garland Consulting to Lead Applicant Assistance Program EGC will provide expert coaching to hundreds of companies seeking NIH SBIR/STTR funding. - September 23, 2019 - Eva Garland Consulting

A Year After the Launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojana; Medical Devices, Pharma Industries in India Expected to Benefit Substantially: Whitepaper by Nexdigm (SKP) In 2017, the Indian Government introduced a National Health Policy (Ayushman Bharat or Healthy India) that aims to offer universal health coverage and provide the foundation for equitable healthcare. In this paper, SKP examines the potential of the NHPS and attempts to study the impact it creates on healthcare accessibility along with opportunities created for various stakeholders in the industry. - September 22, 2019 - SKP Group

DNAtix Launches Free Anonymous Genetic Vault Digital DNAtix Ltd., the Israeli cyber genetics startup, has announced the first free anonymous genetic vault service. DNAtix developed the Cyber Genetics Smart Platform for Digital Genetics. Lack of privacy is currently a barrier for so many people who want to have their DNA tested but are afraid to give their genetic data away. As of today anyone can anonymously upload their raw file from 23&Me and Ancestry.com onto the DNAtix platform. - September 17, 2019 - Digital DNAtix Ltd.

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Successfully Develops Cytofold StructQuant® Technology for Cytoplasmic Disulphide Formation, (for Active Folding) for Complex Therapeutic Protein Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is pleased to announce that its proprietary technology, Cytofold StructQuant®, is established for the high-level expression of homogeneously folded disulfide bond containing proteins in the cytoplasm of E. Coli. The technology offers all cost benefits of expression... - September 10, 2019 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

Global Regenerative Group & Kanfit3D Enter Into Distribution Partnership Pleased to announce a new distribution partnership between Global Regenerative Group, a company which has developed extensive experience in the most advanced medical device industries, and Kanfit3D. - September 05, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Emerge Diagnostics and DoctorsNow Announce Partnership for Doctor Triage and Virtual Wellness Clinics Emerge Diagnostics has partnered with DoctorNow to offer a customized DoctorTriage and Virtual Wellness Clinics to enhance the Electrodiagnostic Functional Assessment Soft Tissue Management (EFA-STM) Program. The purpose of this program is to offer companies and employees access to doctors for work... - September 04, 2019 - Emerge Diagnostics

3rd Annual Perthes Conference to be Hosted on October 5 at the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, TX On Saturday, October 5th at 8AM CST, the Legg Calve Perthes Foundation, alongside a team of parent volunteers, have partnered with the International Perthes Study Group (IPSG) to host a full day event to discuss the impact of Perthes Disease. The conference is designed to empower families with knowledge,... - August 29, 2019 - Legg Calve Perthes Foundation

Construction Equipment Operator's Bum Knee "Just Perfect" After Stem Cell Therapy Provided by Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Orthopedic surgeon insisted that knee replacement surgery was the only way to fix construction equipment operator's bad knee. Stem cell treatment using a patient's own stem cells improved the bad knee and four years later, the knee has given the patient no problems. - August 22, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Neil Foley Joins NYCBS as a Physician Liaison New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) proudly welcomes Neil Foley, a talented and experienced pharmaceutical representative to its city team as a physician liaison. Foley will bring over 21 years of experience of pharmaceutical expertise. He will be working out of NYCBS’ Bronx, Manhattan,... - August 20, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

APFED Invites Scientific Community to Apply for Research Grant Funding Community Donations to APFED Will Fund New Research of Eosinophil-associated Diseases - August 15, 2019 - APFED

New Research Benchmarks Clinical Investigator Satisfaction with Pharma Sponsors and Central Laboratories 8-year Study Tracks Central Lab Performance and Identifies Covance as Leading the Way in Clinical Investigator Satisfaction. - August 13, 2019 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

VOS Digital Media Group Announces Partnership with Medical News Minute Medical News Minute is the source for information and innovation in healthcare. - August 07, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group