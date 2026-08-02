Medical Research News
Focus on the latest clinical studies, reports, findings, programs and standards covering a wide spectrum of medical and health issues. This section highlights research into human populations and includes information about research facilities, funding, resources and public policy.
New Approach to Obesity Classification Could Better Guide Treatment Decisions
Pennington Biomedical researchers examine limitations of “metabolically healthy obesity” and support a framework that connects treatment to organ dysfunction. - August 02, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Researchers Part of National Study Showing Proven Childhood Obesity Treatment Also Works at Pediatrician’s Office
Family-based treatment helped nearly half of kids in clinical trial reach healthier weight - July 31, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Microvascular Therapeutics Highlights the Future of Ultrasound Theranostics in Comprehensive Wiley Review
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced publication of a comprehensive review in Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology (WIREs Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology), a leading peer-reviewed journal with a 2025 Journal Impact Factor of 8.6, entitled,... - July 28, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Pennington Biomedical Researchers to Present at NUTRITION 2026
Researchers will contribute to sessions focused on organoid models, GLP-1 therapies, protein intake, early-life nutrition, vitamins and minerals, artificial intelligence and more. - July 27, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Biomarker Discovery by Pennington Biomedical and Colleagues Could Advance Treatments for Obesity-Related Health Risks
Study published in Metabolism identifies endotrophin as dynamic marker of changes in body fat and metabolic health - July 25, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical, Our Lady of the Lake and Metamor Institute Show Promising Outcomes for Bariatric Surgery in Adolescents and Young Adults with Severe Obesity
Research collaboration highlights safe surgical outcomes and significant health improvements in young patients in Louisiana - July 15, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Clinical Based Evidence of Eminent Spine's 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw
Eminent Spine, a leader in advanced 3D implant technology, releases the early clinical and implant results of the world's first FDA 510(k) approved 3D printed titanium pedicle screw. The proprietary 3D printed pedicle screw, designed and manufactured by Eminent Spine received FDA 501(k) clearance... - July 14, 2026 - Eminent Spine
Pennington Biomedical's Dr. Tim Allerton Studying a New Approach to Advance Heart Failure Research
Dr. Allerton to research one of the fastest-growing forms of heart failure - July 13, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Releases RURAL Health Study's Key Drivers of Chronic Disease in Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Franklin Parish data now available to go along with Assumption Parish data revealed earlier this year from Pennington Biomedical. - July 07, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Hemanext Expands Commercial Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with OneBlood
Hemanext Inc. announced a strategic production partnership with OneBlood, one of the nation's largest independent blood centers, marking a significant milestone in Hemanext's commercial expansion and accelerating adoption of Hemanext ONE® across the United States. - July 06, 2026 - Hemanext
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Neel Patel
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Neel Patel, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Patel will be practicing... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Microvascular Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Clinical Data on CardiSon™ (MVT-100) at the 2026 American Society of Echocardiography Meeting.
Clinical Study Demonstrates Superior Left Ventricular Opacification and Significantly Reduced Acoustic Shadowing Compared with Definity®. - June 26, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
The Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine, N.C.’s Newest Med School, Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Forever changing the future of healthcare in Southeastern North Carolina, the new School of Medicine (SOM) was announced in 2023 through a partnership between MU and Cape Fear Valley Health and the ribbon cutting helped signify once again how the dream has truly become the reality. - June 24, 2026 - Methodist University
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Across Three States to Advance ALS Research
More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, and supporters will gather in Durham, New Hampshire on June 27–28 for the 24th annual Tri-State Trek, a two-day cycling event benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's most comprehensive drug discovery institute dedicated... - June 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Pennington Biomedical Recruiting Participants for Study on Weight Loss Using GLP-1-Based Therapy
Led by LSU Boyd Professor Dr. Eric Ravussin, the Novo Expenditure trial examines a hormone-based investigational treatment and its effects on energy use and weight loss - June 18, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Seeks Volunteers for Study on How the Body Regulates Weight
Study to explore how energy intake, energy expenditure and biological responses interact to influence body weight - June 18, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Dr. Owen Carmichael Awarded James W. and Neil Ann Parks Professorship for Dementia Research, Prevention and Treatment at Pennington Biomedical
Dr. Carmichael's research focuses on developing and applying advanced biomedical imaging techniques to better understand Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, brain aging and the effects of lifestyle and metabolic health on cognitive decline - June 18, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Recruiting Adults with Type 2 Diabetes for Avocado Nutrition Study
Researchers to examine whether daily avocado consumption can improve blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity. - June 18, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
MyConcussionDR Announces Public Support for the American Center for Cures
Brain health education team joins national initiative to fund the prevention and cure of major diseases, citing its shared commitment to families, accountability, and long-term neurological health. - June 08, 2026 - MyconcussionDR
NuRev Wholesale Launches Dedicated Platform for Wholesale Research Peptide Procurement
New Wholesale Program Designed to Support Laboratories, Research Organizations, Distributors, and Qualified Business Buyers - June 07, 2026 - NuRev Wholesale
Alera Bio Appoints David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer
Alera Bio announced the appointment of David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced biotechnology executive, McCullough will lead corporate strategy, financing, organizational development, and execution of the company’s clinical and regulatory roadmap. He will oversee advancement of AB-101, Alera’s novel therapy for MCT-8 deficiency, as the company works to bring new hope to patients and families affected by this devastating rare neurodevelopmental disorder. - June 04, 2026 - Alera Bio
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Shuwen Lin
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Shuwen Lin, a board-certified hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning June 1, 2026, Dr. Lin will... - June 03, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Pennington Biomedical: New International Study Highlights Impact of Restrained Sitting on Movement Behaviors in Young Children
Researchers explored how time spent restrained in devices such as car seats and strollers may influence children's ability to meet movement behavior recommendations - May 30, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center Names 2025 Publication of the Year
Dr. Carmichael’s award-winning publication represents a landmark contribution to obesity research and translational medicine. - May 30, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
SPARK Industries Announces New MRI Signal Analysis Platform for Neurological Disease and Cancer Research
SPARK Industries announced advancements in its patent-pending MRI signal-analysis platform designed to detect previously unresolved neurological and structural signatures within raw MRI data. Internal validation across 1,000+ clinical MRI cases involving TBI, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and prostate cancer demonstrated consistent signal relationships associated with known disease states. SPARK is now pursuing blinded third-party validation trials. - May 27, 2026 - SPARK Industries Corporation
KŪR Health Acquires Key Assets and Technology from Catbird Health to Advance AI-Powered Trauma Recovery
KŪR Health announced the acquisition of key assets, intellectual property, and select talent from Catbird Health, combining clinical trauma research infrastructure with AI-powered personalized healing technology. Together, the companies aim to pioneer a new trauma-responsive healthcare model addressing the biological, neurological, and behavioral roots of chronic disease through personalized, preventative, and nervous system-informed care. - May 21, 2026 - Kur Health
O∆K Names Sarp Sahin 2026 National Leader of the Year for Academics and Research
Sarp Sahin Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Academics and Research - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Pennington Biomedical Contributes to Global Study on Physical Activity and Well-Being
Study offers new insight into how physical activity and emotional well-being are connected in everyday life. - May 13, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Critical Role of Exercise in the GLP-1 Era: Pennington Biomedical and Harvard Perspective
JAMA-published perspective by authors Dr. Steven Heymsfield of Pennington Biomedical and Drs. Daniel Lieberman and Daniel Aslan of Harvard University. - May 09, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Dr. Hannah Cabré Appointed Assistant Professor and Director of the Aging, Gynecology, and Endocrinology Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical
LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Hannah Cabré as an Assistant Professor, effective May 1. Dr. Cabré, an emerging leader in the field of nutrition, aging and women’s health, will lead the newly established Aging,... - May 06, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Convenes Global Experts to Advance Understanding of Ultra-Processed Foods and Health
Symposium co-chaired by LSU Boyd Professor Dr. Eric Ravussin and University of Auckland’s Dr. Boyd Swinburn, both internationally recognized leaders in metabolism and public health nutrition - May 06, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Research Advances Understanding of How the Brain Senses Diet to Control Appetite and Metabolism
Research published in Cell Reports identifies liver-to-brain signals regulating eating and energy use. - April 26, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Minutes Matter Most When Exercising to Control Blood Sugar
Study says longer, not stronger, is the key for people with Type 2 diabetes. - April 10, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Alera Bio Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with BLA Technology to Expand Thyroid Hormone Intellectual Property Portfolio
Alera Bio has secured an exclusive global license from BLA Technology, LLC for thyroid hormone-related IP, strengthening its platform for MCT-8 deficiency. The deal expands Alera’s ability to target both neurological and systemic disease drivers, supports its lead program AB-101, reduces development risk, and enables future pipeline growth. - April 09, 2026 - Alera Bio
Alera Bio Appoints Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer
Alera Bio has appointed Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in translational medicine and clinical development. With deep expertise in neuroscience, metabolic disease, and myelination, Dr. Eisen will lead the advancement of Alera’s lead program, AB-101, and help drive its mission to develop transformative therapies for patients with severe neurological disorders, including MCT-8 deficiency. - April 08, 2026 - Alera Bio
Life's Essential 8: Optimizing Lifestyle Factors to Reduce Cardiometabolic Risk and Improve Cardiovascular Health
Chinese Medical Journal Review: Lifestyle Factors and Cardiometabolic Risk - April 01, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
PRISM ALS: New Stem Cell Models Could Transform Research Into Treatments for MND/ALS
PRISM ALS is a new global initiative designed to accelerate the discovery of effective treatments for ALS/MND by improving access to specially grown, patient-derived stem cell models that better reflect the biological diversity of the disease. - March 31, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
SignaBlok Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for a First-in-Class TREM-1 Peptide Inhibitor for the Treatment of Retinopathy of Prematurity
SignaBlok, Inc., a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering novel, first-in-class peptide therapies for multiple inflammation-associated diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to the Company’s TREM-1 peptide... - March 27, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
Medical Industry Websites Compete for Digital Excellence in the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting hospitals, medical practices, and healthcare organizations worldwide to compete for recognition as the best medical websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners gain industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 27, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
SignaBlok to Present Novel Approach to Preventing Cancer Recurrence at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
• In experimental pancreatic cancer, macrophage-targeted but not cell-unspecific TREM-1 inhibitor: 1) prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered in a time window of 7 days after standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy, and 2) reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy - March 26, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
RURAL Health Study Reveals Key Drivers of Chronic Disease in Assumption Parish
The study is evaluating health outcomes in comparable rural parishes; Assumption Parish data revealed with Franklin Parish data to follow later this year. - March 22, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Combination GLP-1 Therapy Shows Fat Mass Loss While Preserving Lean Mass in Adults with Obesity
Trial led by Pennington Biomedical’s Dr. Steven Heymsfield finds that a GLP-1 therapy combined with bimagrumab, an investigational agent that blocks activin signaling pathways, results in greater weight reduction than either drug alone. - March 22, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
National Sleep Awareness Week 2026: Pennington Biomedical’s Dr. Prachi Singh Shares Importance of a Complete Night’s Rest
A critical component of health, sleep can improve memory, promote brain health, strengthen the immune system and more. - March 12, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Researcher Publishes Editorial in Leading American Heart Association Journal
Food is Medicine: Dr. John Apolzan highlights the importance of fruit intake on vascular health. - March 11, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Hemanext ONE® Receives 510(k) Clearance for Expanded Indications for Use in the United States
Hemanext Inc. today announced that the Hemanext ONE® System has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for expanded indications for use in the United States. The expanded Indications for Use enable processing of whole blood and apheresis-derived AS-3 leukocyte-reduced red blood cells. - March 10, 2026 - Hemanext
Shane Ray Appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemanext
Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage and transfusion technology, is pleased to announce that the Board has appointed Shane Ray to take on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemanext from Andy Dunham. Shane will also retain his role as the Chief Commercial Officer to lead the global commercial strategy and sales team while Andy will remain on the Executive Leadership Team as Hemanext’s Chief Scientific Officer. - February 24, 2026 - Hemanext
Saratoga Medical Center Evolves Into Saratoga Ascend, Marking a New Era of Growth
Saratoga Medical Center announces the national expansion of its DBA, Saratoga Ascend, delivering integrated healthcare, IT, and life sciences solutions and staffing services to federal, state, and military agencies across the United States. - February 04, 2026 - Saratoga Ascend
Evolve Medical Announces the Launch of a New Mental Wellness Technology - EXOMIND™
Evolve Medical announces the launch of EXOMIND™, a non-invasive mental wellness technology using FDA-cleared transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to support cognitive performance and emotional wellbeing. Drug-free and requiring no downtime, EXOMIND™ leverages neuroplasticity to enhance mood, focus, and mental clarity as part of Evolve Medical’s holistic, science-based approach to brain health. - January 20, 2026 - Evolve Medical
Dr. Elizabeth Stanley Named Associate Executive Director of Operations at Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Stanley replaced long-time AED of Operations Guy LaVergne - January 14, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
CanVeer Biopharma Launches Validation Program for Flagship Neonatal Therapeutic and Appoints Executive Team
CanVeer announces the launch of the validation program for its flagship product, AlveoShield™ (Investigational New Drug). The program targets preterm newborns with or at risk of developing bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). Bronchopulmonary dysplasia is a chronic respiratory disease affecting preterm neonates who require assisted ventilation. AlveoShield™ is designed to potentially prevent and treat BPD. CanVeer also announces the appointment of Sherif Louis as CEO and Behzad Yeganeh as CSO. - January 13, 2026 - CanVeer Biopharma Inc.