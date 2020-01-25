Parker Symphony Celebrates Women Composers

Parker Arts and the Parker Symphony Orchestra will honor women composers with a concert of their symphonic works. “Works by Women Composers” features music written by women as early as the middle ages all the way to the twentieth century.

Musical selections will include “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman” by Joan Tower, “Overture in C” by Fanny Mendelssohn, “Rissolty Rossolty” by Ruth Crawford Seeger, and “Mississippi River Suite” by Florence Price - a gifted African American woman. PSO music director René Knetsch says of Price, “You will be amazed at the beauty of her music and be moved to learn about the obstacles she overcame to fulfill her passion of being a composer.”



“Works by Women Composers” will be held on February 14 at 7:30 PM at the PACE Center in Parker, Colorado. Special guests The Cody Sisters will also join to perform the folk version of “Rissolty Rossolty.” Tickets are available online at parkerarts.org, at the box office, and by phone at (303) 805-6800.



The Parker Symphony Orchestra is Parker's community orchestra, performing amazing classical music at the PACE Center. Their mission is to perform orchestral music that will educate, entertain, and inspire the people of Parker and the surrounding communities. As a Parker Arts presenting partner, they offer musical programs designed to encourage the people of Parker to explore classical music in new ways, including listening to new styles and unfamiliar composers. They hope to inspire people of all ages to pick up and play music themselves. They also give local musicians a venue to perform with other music-lovers and give youth groups, such as Young Voices of Colorado, the opportunity to perform with a full orchestra.



