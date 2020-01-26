Press Releases HOTELSIGNS.com Press Release

Receive press releases from HOTELSIGNS.com: By Email RSS Feeds: HOTELSIGNS.com Enhances Industry-Leading Services with Launch of SignStars(TM) Rewards Club

New SignStars(TM) corporate rewards program thanks loyal customers with exclusive benefits and promotions.

Chattanooga, TN, January 26, 2020 --(



Company CEO Hank McMahon welcomes the addition of SignStars(TM) to HOTELSIGNS.com's offerings, commenting, “SignStars(TM) members can expect exclusive benefits, such as 5% off web orders, free shipping within the continental U.S., and additional special promotions. Upon joining the program, customers will immediately see the 5% discount and free shipping applied to eligible orders.”



The SignStars(TM) Rewards Club adds to HOTELSIGNS.com's existing industry-leading distinctions, including its responsive mobile-friendly website, exclusive Life-of-the-Building and ADA Compliance guarantees, and its unparalleled SignSpec© Planning Service.



For more information regarding the SignStars(TM) program, and to register, visit www.hotelsigns.com/signstars. Branded hoteliers will first need to access their respective property at https://www.hotelsigns.com/hotel-brands, and continue the sign-up process from there.



About HOTELSIGNS.com and Intersign Corporation

Intersign Corporation was founded in 1987 by Hank McMahon and is located in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Intersign Corporation is dedicated to providing the highest quality ADA-compliant architectural signage available today. All signs are made in-house by a team of over 200 Sign Artisans.



Contact Information HOTELSIGNS.com

Bonnie Phillips

423-826-8950

hotelsigns.com

Bonnie Phillips

423-826-8950



hotelsigns.com



