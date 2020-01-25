Womenincharg3/CEO Satoa Rymond Wins Gold in the 4th Annual 2019 One Planet Awards | American + World Business (Company of the Year)

Press Releases Womenincharg3 Press Release

Womenincharg3 announced that it has been named as one of the winners in the prestigious One Planet® Awards in the Gold Category.

More than 50 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.



Satoa Raymond is the CEO of Womenincharg3, which is a music entertainment company, that hosts music events centering around Female Independent music artists all genres. Satoa is a singer,producer, songwriter and a music publisher. Satoa first created a online radio station called Womenincharg3 Radio to have other female artist have a way to showcase their music, then came along Womenincharg3 Music Awards honoring and celebrating female talent.



“It’s an honor to be named a winner by One Planet Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition,” said Satoa Raymond. “These awards are a testament to Womenincharg3’s commitment. Womenincharg3 is bringing female talent to have a platform to showcase their music.



About the One Planet Awards

Satoa Raymond

800 930 2809



www.womenincharg3.com



