Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Alabama Self Storage Facility

Argus Self Storage Advisors, Bill Barnhill, CCIM and Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr., represented the seller of McCalla Mini Storage located in Bessemer, AL.

Mobile, AL, January 25, 2020 --



Argus Self Storage Advisors, Bill Barnhill, CCIM and Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr., represented the seller of McCalla Mini Storage located in Bessemer, AL. The facility consists of 26,500 rentable square and 189 regular storage units. In addition to the storage, there are 42 outside boat/RV parking spaces. The buyer, BCSS Ventures, LLC, purchased the property on December 17, 2019, for $1,700,000.

Bill and Stuart are the Argus Self Storage Sales Network broker affiliates representing the Gulf Coast region. They can be reached at 251-432-1287. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.

Contact Information
Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



