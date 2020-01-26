Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases StayinFront, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from StayinFront, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: New Release of StayinFront Consumer Goods Provides Enhancements for In-Store Activities and Compliance

StayinFront announces its latest release, StayinFront Consumer Goods 12.26, which includes multiple new features and enhancements added to its TouchCG and TouchCG Admin Portal solutions. StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, analytics and digital solutions for the consumer goods industry.

Fairfield, NJ, January 26, 2020 --(



StayinFront Consumer Goods 12.26 adds powerful new features to help field representatives complete their daily tasks more efficiently and effectively. Reps can now scan in-store assets for both audits and installations, saving them time from manually entering numbers and increasing the accuracy of in-store status updates. Order functionality has been further enhanced by allowing reps to carry over discount opt-outs from a current store visit to the next one. To ensure that orders are not missed or delayed at the end of the day, administrators can set customizable notifications that remind reps to synchronize data at a certain time, even if the TouchCG application is closed. If a rep has multiple roles within the organization, such as a manager switching to presales to place an order, the new change role function enables them to set the correct TouchCG configuration needed for the day without having to reinstall the application.



Consumer Goods 12.26 also introduces new monitoring tools for ensuring route compliance. The Admin Portal now allows administrators to compare reps’ scheduled route sequence and the actual route performed, as well as the start/end locations of visits and the actual store location. Near real-time location tracking capabilities have also been added for specific markets, enabling the ability to see the current location of reps and track their movements on route compliance maps.



“We are pleased to introduce additional features and enhancements that drive superior performance for Consumer Goods companies’ field teams,” said Andrew Quinn, Vice President of Research and Development at StayinFront. “We are committed to continuing to support our clients as a leading provider of SaaS-based, mobile retail execution solutions with new updates to enable reps to do more, know more and sell more in the field and the back office with greater speed of operations and convenience.”



About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its 20:20 Retail Data Insight and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com.

Crystal Oliveri

+1 (973) 461-4800 x3390





