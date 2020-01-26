LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020 Opens Door to Technological Transformations

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd, in collaboration with IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., is going to launch the 8th edition of the UFI approved event.

Bangkok, Thailand, January 26, 2020 --(



Growing Lighting Market



Commenting on the success of the renowned show, Ms. Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are embarking on the 8th edition of LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN this year, and looking back it feels great that our show is touching new heights every year and is assisting the LED industry in ASEAN to push the boundaries by high-level networking and showcase of newest products and technologies in this field. Various new highlights and zones have been added to the show keeping in mind the changing needs of the ever-dynamic lighting industry. We are hopeful that this edition will offer something new to each and every stakeholder, giving them more reasons to come back next year.”



Mr. Loy Joon How, General Manager, IMPACT, revealed the lighting market in Asia Pacific is forecast to reach market revenue of more than $58 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 13%. The increasing sales of smart lighting and the government campaign to support smart city projects will be one of the major factors in boosting the lighting market in Asia Pacific.



“Aligned with the strong industry growth, this year’s theme is ‘Connected Lighting for a Better Life’, revolving around the concept of smart lighting and its applications, where AI and IoT are rapidly being integrated into lighting. The theme has been chosen keeping in tune with the current trends in LED lighting industry,” Mr. Loy added.



Strong Industry Support

LED Expo Thailand is honoured to be supported by the industry. Supporting organizations include the Department of Industrial Works, Illuminating Engineering Association of Thailand, Thai Electrical & Mechanical Contractors Association, Electrical and Electronics Institute, Environmental Engineering Association of Thailand, Wazzadu.com, Building Owner & Manager Associations of Philippines, and International Facility Management Association Singapore Chapter.



Mr. Supakit Boonsiri, Deputy Director General, Department of Industrial Works, said “The Department of Industrial Works recognizes that LED Expo Thailand will act as a platform to acknowledge Thailand Industrial Enterprises towards Industry 4.0 policy by showcasing the cutting-edge lighting and energy saving solutions, which will help Thailand industrial enterprises to increase the compatibility with overseas competitors. For this reason, the Department of Industrial Works is also collaborating with LED Expo Thailand to arrange a local roadshow in the industrial estate area to create awareness among Industrial enterprises about new lighting and energy saving solutions trend.



More than just an exhibition – Exciting Line up for LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020.



Running alongside the exhibition will be a dedicated innovation zone focusing on three key segments – Intelligent Lighting Zone, Lighting Design Zone, and Beyond Savings and Sustainability Zone. One of the major highlights is the Bar & Restaurant Lighting Showcase Area, which will be showcasing how innovative lighting and future designs can be adapted for bars & restaurants. LED ASEAN Forum 2020 will be addressing how technology disruption drives the transformation of the lighting industry. WAZZADU Talk 2020, organized in strategic collaboration with Wazzadu.com, the most innovative material sourcing platform for architects and interior designers, aims to create awareness amongst the community about how AI and modern lighting technology can bring a new perspective to the design.



