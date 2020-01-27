Microsoft and Magento Approve I95Dev’s Magento Connector for Dynamics 365 Business Central

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases i95Dev Press Release

i95Dev is happy to announce the release of its new connector for Magento and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

New York, NY, January 27, 2020 --(



However, there is more that businesses can extract by linking these two systems together. Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 draws its power from the integrated ecosystem around it (ERP, CRM, Office 365, Power platform, Azure services, etc.), and integration with e-commerce takes the value proposition to a whole new level. It opens up opportunities like improving customer understanding and personalization, better inventory and demand forecasting, and more.



Microsoft and Magento have approved the i95Dev Connect for Magento and Dynamics 365 Business Central and listed it Microsoft AppSource and Magento Marketplace, respectively. The listings are a testament to i95Dev’s expertise and focus on developing the best and quality products.



CEO of i95Dev, Vanit Kumar, states, “I am excited about our new product and the opportunity it presents for our customers. Digital transformation is on the agenda of most of our customers, and i95Dev has been playing a crucial role in supporting them on that journey with our e-commerce and integration products – first with Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations and now with Dynamics 365 Business Central.”



Earlier, in 2019, i95Dev’s Connector for Magento and Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations was one of the first ones to be listed both on Magento Marketplace on Microsoft App Source.



Vanit further says, “i95Dev is focused on leveraging e-commerce and integration to help merchants better engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations, and grow business. We will continue to invest in building products and solutions to meet the evolving e-commerce needs of our customers.”



Anyone interested in learning more about i95Dev’s connector for Magento E-commerce and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP product can visit the i95Dev website or call at 1-301-760-7499.



About i95Dev: i95Dev is a one-stop-shop for all customer experience, e-commerce, and integration needs. They specialize in designing, developing, and maintaining B2B/B2C integrated omni-channel e-commerce solutions for Microsoft Dynamics ERP systems.



i95Dev is a leading systems integrator supporting complex integrations with various E-commerce, ERPs, POS, CRM, Mobile, and Social Applications. Their Magento integration products for Microsoft Dynamics are globally recognized.



i95Dev advises brands across Retail, Manufacturing, Distribution, and Wholesale Trade. 200+ customers swear by their expertise, support, and willingness to go the extra mile.



i95Dev

33 Wood Avenue South, Suite 600,

Iselin, New Jersey, 08830

Phone: 301.760.7499

Alex Paul

301-760-7499



https://www.i95dev.com



