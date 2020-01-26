TekTone Launches New Partnership in Canada

Press Releases TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc. Press Release

Franklin, NC, January 26, 2020 --(



PLG, founded in 1993, represents some of the leading manufacturers in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. PLG's success is built on the quality of the people. Years of experience, knowledge, and technical skills in the various electronic fields have led them to represent high-quality manufacturers who combine experience, credibility and brand recognition. They take pride in providing the best support available.



In addition to their experiences, PLG supports local and international trade shows. They do trainings, seminars, workshops for dealers, integrators, distributors and end users.



TekTone has long been providing Tek-CARE® systems throughout Canada, and this new partnership marks a bold turn towards providing more service and solutions to healthcare facilities in the Great White North. To help facilitate this new relationship, the TekTone website is now available for translation into French, allowing website visitors to select their own language in which to interact with our product offerings.



Together with PLG, they are looking forward to bringing the vast capabilities of the Tek-CARE platform to the farthest reaching locations of North America, as well as continuing to grow our relationships with customers both within the United States and around the world.



About TekTone

Franklin, NC, January 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TekTone is proud to announce an agreement created with PLG Manufacturer's Representatives in Boisbriand, Quebec to represent TekTone and promote awareness of the Tek-CARE brand across Canada's territories.

PLG, founded in 1993, represents some of the leading manufacturers in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. PLG's success is built on the quality of the people. Years of experience, knowledge, and technical skills in the various electronic fields have led them to represent high-quality manufacturers who combine experience, credibility and brand recognition. They take pride in providing the best support available.

In addition to their experiences, PLG supports local and international trade shows. They do trainings, seminars, workshops for dealers, integrators, distributors and end users.

TekTone has long been providing Tek-CARE® systems throughout Canada, and this new partnership marks a bold turn towards providing more service and solutions to healthcare facilities in the Great White North. To help facilitate this new relationship, the TekTone website is now available for translation into French, allowing website visitors to select their own language in which to interact with our product offerings.

Together with PLG, they are looking forward to bringing the vast capabilities of the Tek-CARE platform to the farthest reaching locations of North America, as well as continuing to grow our relationships with customers both within the United States and around the world.

About TekTone

For over 45 years, TekTone has designed and manufactured UL® Listed Tek-CARE nurse call, wireless nurse/emergency call, wander management, Tek-SAFE® area of rescue assistance systems, and Tek-ALERT® alert integration systems. Our distributors stretch worldwide. Visit www.tektone.com

Contact Information
TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Kaley Davis

800-327-8466



www.tektone.com



