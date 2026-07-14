Medical Products News
Acquire the latest information about medical products, highlighting companies that manufacture high-tech and basic medical equipment and supplies, including diagnostic equipment, forceps, surgical knives, stethoscopes, syringes, gloves and bandages. Find out about new innovations, products and services aimed at consumers and healthcare procurement professionals.
Clinical Based Evidence of Eminent Spine's 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw
Eminent Spine, a leader in advanced 3D implant technology, releases the early clinical and implant results of the world's first FDA 510(k) approved 3D printed titanium pedicle screw. The proprietary 3D printed pedicle screw, designed and manufactured by Eminent Spine received FDA 501(k) clearance... - July 14, 2026 - Eminent Spine
Pacto Medical Wins Red Dot Design Concept Award 2026 for Slimshot® Compact Prefilled Syringe
Slimshot® recognized in Medical Devices & Technology Concept category; product selected for display at Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore. - July 14, 2026 - Pacto Medical
Hemanext Expands Commercial Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with OneBlood
Hemanext Inc. announced a strategic production partnership with OneBlood, one of the nation's largest independent blood centers, marking a significant milestone in Hemanext's commercial expansion and accelerating adoption of Hemanext ONE® across the United States. - July 06, 2026 - Hemanext
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist Dr. Sobha Atluri
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Sobha Atluri, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, comprehensive cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Atluri will be... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Neel Patel
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Neel Patel, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Patel will be practicing... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Terra Biological LLC Expands Access to Oxaloacetate CFS Through HSA and FSA Funds
Terra Biological announces that eligible customers can now seamlessly use HSA/FSA funds to purchase Oxaloacetate CFS™, a medical food for Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS). - June 22, 2026 - Terra Biological LLC
H-Earrings Launches Elegant OTC Hearing Cuffs Designed to Make Hearing Support Feel Beautiful, Modern, and Wearable
A new kind of hearing aid combines hearing technology with jewelry-inspired design, giving adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss a more stylish way to reconnect with conversations, music, and everyday moments. - June 19, 2026 - H Earrings
University of Michigan Health System Has Selected TwitchView® as Its Quantitative Train-of-Four (TOF) Monitoring Solution
Blink Anesthesia is proud to announce that the University of Michigan Health System has selected TwitchView® as its quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring solution. The University of Michigan is home to the Multicenter Perioperative Outcomes Group (MPOG), the largest and most... - June 15, 2026 - Blink Anesthesia
Elizabeth Whitmer Featured in Full-Page Article in Spring 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Elizabeth Whitmer of Fort Myers Beach, Florida is highlighted in a full-page feature in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. This recognition acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in health information... - June 12, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Stannah Stairlifts Named ConsumerAffairs’ Best Overall Stairlift Company for 2026
Stannah also earned 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards in all four ConsumerAffairs stairlift award categories. - June 09, 2026 - Stannah Stairlifts
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Shuwen Lin
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Shuwen Lin, a board-certified hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning June 1, 2026, Dr. Lin will... - June 03, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Asclepii Partners with Nottingham Spirk to Scale Breakthrough Regenerative Wound Care Technology Nationwide
Strategic collaboration aims to expand access to next-generation regenerative platform designed to improve healing outcomes and reduce the cost of chronic wound care. - May 06, 2026 - Asclepii
S2 Medical™ Expands Kids Corner™ Program to Include Pediatric Enteral Nutrition Supplies
S2 Medical™ has expanded its Kids Corner™ program to include pediatric enteral nutrition, offering a full range of supplies for children with complex needs. Families can now access incontinence, catheter, ostomy, and feeding support through one provider. The program includes home delivery, insurance coordination, and personalized support to help caregivers manage care with greater ease. - April 02, 2026 - S2 Medical
Medical Industry Websites Compete for Digital Excellence in the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting hospitals, medical practices, and healthcare organizations worldwide to compete for recognition as the best medical websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners gain industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 27, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Poriferous, LLC Announces Publication of U.S. Patent Application for Dura-Bloc™ Technology
Poriferous, LLC today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has published U.S. patent application US-20230165682-A1, covering their Dura-Bloc™ Patient Specific Cranial Implants. The publication of this patent application further reinforces Poriferous' standing... - March 19, 2026 - Poriferous, LLC
Hemanext ONE® Receives 510(k) Clearance for Expanded Indications for Use in the United States
Hemanext Inc. today announced that the Hemanext ONE® System has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for expanded indications for use in the United States. The expanded Indications for Use enable processing of whole blood and apheresis-derived AS-3 leukocyte-reduced red blood cells. - March 10, 2026 - Hemanext
POM Health Announces Agreement with GRAIL to Offer Its Galleri® MCED Test
POM Health Systems, a cancer screening service offering oncologist-led subscription cancer screening plans, today announced that it has reached an agreement with GRAIL, Inc., to offer its Galleri® multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. Under the terms of the agreement, POM will deploy the... - March 05, 2026 - POM Health Systems
Liquet™ Medical Receives Second FDA 510(k) Clearance for Versus™ Catheter
Expands Hemodynamics-Led Thrombolysis (HLT) Platform and Unlocks New Interventional Segment. - March 05, 2026 - Liquet Medical Inc.
PRIME exits® Advises on the Successful Sale of a $12M West Coast Dental Laboratory
Dr. Allen Nazeri, DDS, MBA, Master Certified M&A Intermediary, Managing Partner at PRIME exits®️, and Managing Director at American Healthcare Capital, is pleased to announce the successful representation of a West Coast-based dental laboratory in its sale to an independent sponsor backed... - February 24, 2026 - PRIME exits®
Quality Recovery Announces Recovery SAP AG
Quality recovery, a healthcare company, is releasing a new silver impregnated surgical dressing designed to prevent infection in surgical sites. - February 23, 2026 - Quality Recovery
Poriferous, LLC Granted U.S. Patent for Porous Polyethylene One Piece Ears
Poriferous has secured a patent for a porous polyethylene ear that allows for an ear reconstruction, typically in cases of microtia or trauma, to take place in as little as one surgery. This, along with their Patient- Specific program, places Poriferous and their SU-POR line of implants at the forefront of ear reconstruction technology. - January 30, 2026 - Poriferous, LLC
OctoNerv Completes Prototype-Stage Development of Electronic Breast Nipple Implant
OctoNerv LLC has completed a functional electronic prototype of the Electronic Breast Nipple Implant (EBNI), an early-stage medical device concept currently in research and development. - January 04, 2026 - OctoNerv, LLC
iFyber Expands Analytical Capabilities with Launch of Advanced LC-MS Services
iFyber has expanded its LC-MS analytical capabilities with advanced Orbitrap and UHPLC technology and the addition of industry experts Gary Schultz, PhD, and Brian Hoffman. The enhanced platform boosts sensitivity and analytical depth, supporting proteomics, metabolomics, E&L, and contaminant testing, strengthening iFyber’s mission to deliver high-quality, decision-driving preclinical insights. - December 10, 2025 - iFyber
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Launches State's First Personalized Nutrition Care Program for Cancer Patients
Cancer treatment has achieved molecular precision. Yet one fundamental barrier remains: keeping patients strong enough to complete the therapies oncologists prescribe. Up to half of cancer patients experience severe malnutrition, leading to more side effects, treatment delays, and poorer... - December 04, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Quoris Launches, Ringing in the Next Chapter of ROI International
In response to the rhythm of healthcare transformation, Quoris sets a new standard for healthcare consulting with legacy expertise and modern insights. - November 17, 2025 - Quoris
DelivHer Launches Anu™ by DelivHer: The First Disposable, Fluid-Retentive Menstrual Disc Designed Specifically for Heavy, Clot-Rich Flow
Anu™ by DelivHer stands apart from other menstrual discs and cups with its fluid-retentive Leak-Lock™ technology, locking in both fluid and clots for leak-free, extended wear and mess-free removal - finally providing real protection for women with heavier-than-normal cycles. - November 17, 2025 - Anu by DelivHer
Femm Parlour Opens in New York City, Turning Intimate-Health Conversations Into Care
FEMM Parlour has opened in New York City, redefining women’s intimate health with compassion and science-backed care. Founded by Gina Cappelli, Maria Trusa, and Cindy Barshop, FEMM offers non-surgical, FDA-approved treatments for concerns like dryness, pain, and incontinence. With privacy, dignity, and innovation, FEMM empowers women to reclaim confidence and well-being at every stage of life. - November 13, 2025 - Femm Parlour
Eminent Spine’s 3D Printed Titanium Posterior SI System Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance
Eminent Spine's 3D Printed Titanium posterior SI system compresses and transfixes the SI joint. - November 12, 2025 - Eminent Spine
Gallion Health Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection
HITRUST Certification validates Gallion Health is meeting rigorous cybersecurity and data protection standards through independent assessment and assurance. - November 04, 2025 - Gallion Health, Inc.
NTX Embedded Launches Octolux® Industrial HMI Platform
NTX Embedded has built its reputation on a foundation of technical excellence, customer-centric innovation, and deep expertise in the industrial electronics sector. With the launch of its new industrial touch HMI platform and the Octolux Architecture further cements its commitment to providing world-class solutions across diverse applications, from industrial automation and energy to transportation, medical and IoT markets. - October 28, 2025 - NTX Embedded
Immundiagnostik, Inc. Partners With Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. to Offer Chemiluminescent Solutions
A new partnership between Immundiagnostik, Inc. and Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. expands access to innovative solutions, enhancing efficiency and accuracy for clinical and research labs. - October 22, 2025 - Immundiagnostik, Inc.
New Study Shows Self-Guided Online Exercise Program Significantly Improves Strength and Reduces Fall Risk in Midlife and Older Women
A new study to be presented at The Menopause Society (TMS) 2025 Annual Meeting by Osteoboost Health shows that a self-guided, online exercise program led to rapid and clinically meaningful improvements in leg strength and endurance — key factors in reducing fall risk — in women ages 40... - October 21, 2025 - Osteoboost Health
New Report Uncovers What Sponsors Really Think About Preclinical Services and CROs
Life Science Strategy Group’s Preclinical Services Landscape and CRO Benchmarking Assessment Delivers Data-Driven Insights on Budgets, Outsourcing, Vendor Preferences, and Industry Shifts - October 16, 2025 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Cellionyx Exits Stealth Mode with Cytomotion, an FDA-Registered Class I Electroceutical Device Set to Redefine Human Healing and Performance
Cellionyx today emerged from stealth to launch Cytomotion, a first-in-class, FDA-Registered Class I medical device. Shifting the paradigm to true cellular regeneration, Cytomotion utilizes precision-directed electrical fields to activate the body’s innate repair mechanisms. Validated through its licensee Equstech in the elite high performance equestrian sports market, the technology accelerates recovery from injury and proactively optimizes human performance. Commercial launch November 12, 2025. - October 13, 2025 - Cellionyx
SIMSTECH AI Tracking Technology Captures Major Market Attention; Targets Q4 EU Partnership
SIMSTECH, a leading developer of AI-driven reusable surgical instrument tracking solutions, showcased its ClariTrace™ and EverTrace™ systems, which are defining a new benchmark for surgical instrument traceability. At two simultaneous major exhibitions—the Gangwon Medical... - September 28, 2025 - SIMSTECH Inc.
Reflux Company Announces Appointment of Inaugural Independent Board
Veteran experts bring Deep Industry Experience, Commercial Launch Success, and Financial Acumen to The Reflux Company Board. - September 24, 2025 - The Reflux Company
Ardo Reaffirms Commitment to WHO Code Compliance
Ardo, a global manufacturer of breastfeeding aids, is proud to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes (“WHO Code”). - September 20, 2025 - Ardo
BioSensics Awarded $5.2M NIH Grant to Advance Digital Biomarkers for PSP and DLB
BioSensics has received a 5-year/$5.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop and validate novel digital biomarkers of disease activity in progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). This 5-year project will leverage BioSensics’ expertise in wearable sensors and digital health technologies and involve close collaboration with leading CurePSP Centers of Care and patient advocacy groups. - September 17, 2025 - BioSensics LLC
innoviHealth® Expands Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Product Line with Launch of innoviScribe
New, AI-driven Scribe Service Offers Providers Cutting Edge Features for Improving Point-of-Care Charting, Accuracy, and Efficiency - September 12, 2025 - innoviHealth
HTX Prosthetics LLC Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Cypress, TX
Custom Prosthetics Now Designed, Built, and Fit Onsite - September 05, 2025 - HTX Prosthetics LLC
Cleveland Startup Asclepii Launches FDA-Cleared Wound Care Product, Poseidon™
Cleveland-based healthcare startup Asclepii is announcing the official launch of Poseidon™, an FDA-cleared nanosilver hydrogel engineered to accelerate wound healing. The launch event will take place at the Health Education Campus on Friday, August 29. - August 29, 2025 - Asclepii Inc.
AcCELLerated Biologics to Distribute RegenaLase™ Laser System from IPG Medical Corporation Across the United States
AcCELLerated Biologics, LLC, a leading distributor of regenerative medicine technologies, today announced an exclusive agreement with IPG Medical Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of IPG Photonics Corporation, to distribute the RegenaLase™ Laser System throughout the United States. This... - August 20, 2025 - AcCELLerated Biologics
Eminent Spine Reports 70% Growth in Trailing 12-Month Income and Celebrates Alpha Launch of FDA-Approved 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw
Eminent Spine announced today that its trailing twelve-month total income for the period ending June 2025 has risen by nearly 70%, underscoring the company’s strong momentum and expanding presence in the spine market. This milestone comes as the company celebrates the Alpha Launch of the... - August 18, 2025 - Eminent Spine
Poriferous, LLC Achieves Coveted EU MDR Regulatory Certification for Porous Polyethylene Implants
Poriferous, LLC, manufacturers of SUPOR Craniomaxillofacial Implants gain EU MDR Regulatory Certification. - August 18, 2025 - Poriferous, LLC
Philanthropist Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, generously donates LifeVac Units to the Collier County Sheriff's Department
On August 7, 2025, Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, a native of Long Island, N.Y., personally provided LifeVac anti-choking rescue devices for each marked patrol vehicle in Florida’s Collier County Sheriff's Department. - August 12, 2025 - The Cassata Foundation
Dr. Fauzia Paracha Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Hematologist-Oncologist Fauzia Paracha, MD. Dr. Paracha will see patients at 1200 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550. With over 20 years of experience treating cancer patients, Dr. Paracha is... - August 07, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Immundiagnostik, Inc. to Showcase New Automated Chemiluminescent Analyzer and Autosampler at ADLM 2025
Immundiagnostik, Inc. will showcase the ECL100 Chemiluminescent Immunoassay Analyzer and QSE180 Autosampler at Booth 2240 during the 2025 ADLM Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago, July 29–31. - July 22, 2025 - Immundiagnostik, Inc.
Marketing For Wellness Partners with Biohacker’s World 2025 as Community Engagement Partner
Marketing For Wellness is the official Community Engagement Partner for Biohackers World Conference & Expo 2025, happening July 26–27 at the Sofitel Chicago. This premier wellness tech event unites leaders in longevity, biohacking, and human optimization. Attendees will experience live demos, cutting-edge tools, and talks from top innovators in health. Learn more at biohackers.world. - July 17, 2025 - Marketing for Wellness
Dr. Stephen Courtney Performs World’s First Procedure Using Eminent Spine’s Groundbreaking 3D-Printed Pedicle Screw
Eminent Spine, a leading innovator in spinal implant technologies, is proud to announce a major surgical milestone: Dr. Stephen Courtney has successfully completed the world’s first spinal procedure using the company’s revolutionary 3D-printed pedicle screw system. This groundbreaking... - July 16, 2025 - Eminent Spine