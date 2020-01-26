SoftInWay Wins USAF Contract to Develop Multi-Use Hypersonic Engine

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SoftInway Press Release

Major Turbomachinery Player Begins New Decade with Hypersonic Engine R&D Project

SoftInWay’s engineers will put their extensive knowledge of turbomachinery to use by designing an engine that can be a propulsion system for different kinds of aircraft and applications. Potential uses for the engine include use on fighter-bombers, business jets, and space exploration craft. Having such a modular and adaptable engine design would make spare parts more common as well as reduce redesign and development manufacturing costs. Additionally, it would ensure standardization of equipment in aircraft fleets and scalability.



When asked about the project, Valentine Moroz, COO of SoftInWay, Inc. said, “This project marks a milestone for both military and commercial R&D. Once more SoftInWay’s engineers will lead the charge in the next evolution for air and space travel. In power generation and clean energy, we were early adopters for sCO² as a cleaner, more efficient working fluid. Now we’ll take that same commitment and drive to advance science into the stratosphere. I should add, however, the sky is not the limit with this technology. We’re excited to explore just how feasible this technology is for everything from enabling the ‘transcontinental commute’ to improving response times for military aircraft deployment, to creating a new generation of rapid-response countermeasures. The Concorde will probably never make a return, but that drive and desire for high-speed travel will live on thanks to hypersonic technology, and projects like this.”



SoftInWay is embodying the spirit of innovation as it has for more than 20 years; its engineers will strive to make hypersonic engines a regular technology in everything from travel to defense. Moroz and the SoftInWay team hope that Mach 6 travel will become an everyday occurrence, and not just the stuff of tech thrillers and science fiction novels.



About SoftInWay

SoftInWay, Inc. is a global R&D engineering company specializing in the development of efficient turbomachinery components and systems by offering its integrated and automated software platform, AxSTREAM ® for all steps of the turbomachinery design, redesign, analysis, and optimization process (including complete 3D design, thermodynamic cycles, rotor dynamics, and secondary flow and cooling system simulation). SoftInWay also offers a number of engineering services and educational courses, available both online and in a classroom-style setting.



SoftInWay is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100:2016 certified and committed to providing our customers with products and services that meet international quality standards.



SoftInWay supports more than 450 companies worldwide, and works closely with universities, research laboratories, and government organizations.



You can find more information at www.softinway.com



SoftInWay Inc.

1500 District Avenue

Burlington MA 01803 USA

Phone: 1-781-685-4942

Fax: 1-781-685-4601

E-mail: info@softinway.com

