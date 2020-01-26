Phase Two of Providence Golf Club Community Begins with Hampton Landing

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ABD Development Company Press Release

ABD Development Company has broken ground on its first neighborhood in Phase Two of Providence Golf Club Community. Hampton Landing is situated on the 15th hole of the Providence golf course and will feature luxury homes on a variety of lots, all with space for pools. Pre-selling has begun and interested buyers are advised to act now for first tier pricing on the best home sites.

“We wanted to get the word out to those who are seeking first tier pricing and the first choice of home sites in Hampton Landing,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development. “The Sherbrook Springs neighborhood sold out last year and Heritage Green’s inventory of lots and homes is rapidly depleting, so the time has never been better to buy into the next great phase of Providence. This is the chance to be among the first residents in a brand new neighborhood.”



ABD will offer a limited release of lots in Hampton Landing to begin pre-sales. A range of lot and home sizes to fit many uses and budgets will become available, all with plenty of room for a pool. Two new models will be available in Hampton Landing along with the existing ABD models. The new Marbella model is a four bedroom floor plan starting in the high $300k range and a brand new version of the Courtyard model will also be available in the high $400k range. As always, standard features in ABD homes reflect what would be upgrades in other builders’ homes.



Inventory homes built by ABD in Hampton Landing will be ready by 4th quarter of this year and will feature classic yet contemporary stylings. This new neighborhood in Providence will be known for homes with open concepts, clean lines, sculptural lighting, and other modern finishes. The decision to act now to secure your Hampton Landing lot ensures the finest views and construction complete on your new home as early as the holidays. The time has come to acquire a new home in the Orlando area in this luxury golf community, with the benefit of incredible amenities, very low HOA costs, and no CDD fees.



Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition

863-420-2100, extension 103



www.abddevelopment.com



