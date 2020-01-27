Vertical Printing Goes Mainstream with the Introduction of The Wall Printer; Signage Printers, Graphic Artists, Photographers, Mural Painters, Architects Take Note

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Wall Printer Press Release

Wall Printing USA LLC (dba The Wall Printer), a Wilmington, NC based firm has introduced the technology to deliver vertical printing to the North American marketplace and empty walls everywhere. Artists, mural painters, sign makers, interior decorators, architects, advertisers, and photographers can now easily print their creations on walls of any kind, interior – exterior – brick – stucco – glass – paper – concrete - wood – steel, and onto any signage substrate.

Wilmington, NC, January 27, 2020 --(



The Wall Printer, a surprisingly compact technology, comes in three sizes. The smallest, typically for an individual or small business, weighs, only 80 lbs. and is so portable you can transport the machine in its own suitcase easily on a flight, a car, or a van. The other two machines, while slightly larger and heavier, can also be easily transported, and offer businesses and creative specialists far greater versatility.



The opportunities for using The Wall Printer are boundless. As an example, muralists will now have the ability to easily paint walls with their creations without incurring hundreds, even thousands of man hours once a digital image is created. The quality of the print is astounding. All the machines support JPG, BMP, TIFF, PNG, PDF, PSD and numerous other digital formats. The Wall Printer also has the ability to print what appears to be a 3D image, which literally appears to pop off the wall. The printer is so versatile it can print up to 12 ft. in height along with an unlimited width. And images can be "stitched" together to offer taller paintings on buildings or large interior spaces. The technology behind the printer is state of the art. The Wall Printer can print images up to 2880 DPI. In addition to the machine’s advanced technology, the inks custom made for the machine also present a special technology advance. When printing on external walls subject to the elements, for example, users can rely on the firm’s UV specially protected inks guaranteed to last for five years. The same solutions offers protection against scratches and fading indoors up to 15 years.



The Wall Printer is formally launched its services at the Fast Signs Convention in Phoenix, AZ January 18 - 20, 2020.



Wall Printing USA LLC dba The Wall Printer



Paul Baron

910-849-2002



https://wallprintingusa.com/



