Auto Digital Pricing Solutions Announces Partnership with Altierre Auto Digital Pricing Solutions, LLC leverages Altierre, Inc.'s electronic shelf label leadership position by bringing this one-of-a-kind solution to automobile dealers as they market and sell new and used vehicles to discriminate omni-channel shoppers. Bridging the gap between on-line and on-lot pricing and vehicle information mirrors this major transformation occurring across the entire retail industry. - December 20, 2019 - Auto Digital Pricing Solutions

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ European Key Color – Raison d’être Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ European key color “Raison d’être” is a mid-range tan with a slight violet undertone that suggests both the natural and artificial worlds. Raison d’être offers a color of balance to see lifestyles and the world on its many levels. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Latin American Key Color - Renacer Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Latin American key color “Renacer” is a highly saturated violet that connects nature and spirituality. The red and blue core of Renacer represent femininity and masculinity and its high saturation suggests the energy of forward movement. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Asia Pacific Key Color – Uni Coral Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Asia Pacific key color “Uni Coral” is a strong hybrid of orange and red, a color of extreme happiness that inspires both fun and the need for action. Uni Coral exudes motivation and drive, perfect for instant attention and long-lasting energy. - December 16, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Best Websites for Advertising to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best websites used as advertising in 86 industries will be named as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their website advertising work for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Online Video Advertising Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best online video advertising in 86 industries as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their video work may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Email Advertising Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best email advertising campaigns in 86 industries as part of their 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The Entry deadline is January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three MarCom Awards Agency takes home distinguished industry awards for work in both print and digital media categories. - December 08, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Fine Cardstock Makes It Easier for Customers to Send Holiday Cards, Just in Time for the Holiday Season Fine Cardstock offers card stock for catalogs, flyers, business cards, brochures, menu cards booklets and postcards. Their products are also printable and they extend printing services for color copy printing for all of the above mentioned categories of products. - November 19, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Digital Lion Donates 10% of Year’s Profit to Child Development Institute Digital Lion, a company specializing in web and graphic design and development, donates 10% of their profits to support youth mental health programs. - November 16, 2019 - Digital Lion Inc.

Best Mobile Apps to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best mobile applications in 86 industries will be named by the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their mobile development work for consideration may do so at http://www.iacaward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 14, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

310 Creative Becomes HubSpot Platinum Agency Partner 310 Creative, Inc. announced that it has achieved Platinum-level status within HubSpot’s Certified Partner program within the first 14-months of joining the HubSpot Agency Partner Program. - November 08, 2019 - 310 Creative Inc.

Online Ad Professionals Needed to Judge Best Online Advertising Awards The 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Award program is looking for qualified Internet Advertising Professionals to help adjudicate this year’s award program. - November 07, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Grand Opening of Content and Design Firm Content Callout Entrepreneurs, startups and thought-leaders looking for unique, targeted, and creative content, look no further. - October 21, 2019 - Negotiations Ninja

SOLV is a Proud Winner of PSDA’s 2019 PEAK Award SOLV is thrilled to announce that the Print Services and Distribution Association (PSDA) has named SOLV as an award winner in the 2019 PEAK Awards. - October 17, 2019 - SOLV

MIR Printing & Graphics Now Offers Price Matching MIR Printing & Graphics is excited to announce that the company is now offering a price match guarantee on all printing services and products available through their website https://www.mirprint.com. MIR already offers the most competitive pricing and highest quality products in the industry. Through... - October 09, 2019 - MIR Printing & Graphics

SideHustle Surpasses 200K Users Within First 3 Months Crowd Share is the next gen economy that has exploded recently with the rise of companies like Airbnb, Uber, Kickstarter and Postmates, building on a concept globally scaled by Craigslist, eBay and other open-platform marketplaces. On Monday, the SideHustle app hit a major milestone by having 200,000... - October 03, 2019 - SideHustle App Inc.

Barnstone Studios to Gift Painting to Charter Arts Oct. 4 During First Friday Event at School Gallery “Myron Barnstone: Master Student, Teacher & Artist” at Lehigh Valley Charter HS for the Arts, Bethlehem, PA, features works by the late Lehigh Valley art teacher, who ran Barnstone Studios in Coplay for 35 years. Despite early success, he stopped painting and burned many pieces, hiding the rest, to keep from influencing students. At Charter Arts 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4, Cat Barnstone Szafran presents the school with an original painting of her father’s that’s part of the educational exhibit. - October 03, 2019 - Barnstone Studios

Woman-Owned Digital Marketing Agency Accommodates Growth and Stakes Claim in Nashville, TN with Purchase of Commercial Property Owner of Astute Communications, a woman-owned digital marketing agency in Nashville, TN, announces the purchase of commercial office building in hot up-and-coming area. - September 24, 2019 - Astute Communications, LLC

Marketing Agency Pen & Tell Us Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with New Client and Additional Staff At the start of its sixth year of business Pen & Tell Us, a full-service marketing agency that specializes in helping food and beverage companies tell their story, has been named the agency of record by Delysia Chocolatier. In addition, to serve growing client needs Pen & Tell Us has hired two... - September 11, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier

Museum Access™ Educational Materials Design by TFI Envision TFI Envision was selected by Museum Access™ to design their “Museum Access™ Classroom Series” of educational materials. - August 18, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Graphics3 Selects TFI Envision Graphics3, Inc. reached out to TFI Envision, Inc. to develop the illustration graphics for their new “Fire Station” Pop-Up Christmas Card Ornament for their 2019 catalog. Graphics3, Inc. supplied TFI Envision’s creative team with a blank fire station structure that magically pops-up... - August 11, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Guru Earns B Corporation® Certification Demonstrating its commitment to people and planet, Guru joins esteemed roster of companies leveraging business as a force for good. - August 07, 2019 - Guru

Personal Bill Pay Experts Launch Website to Highlight Services TAG Bill Pay offers an outsourced solution to manage household expenses for family offices and individuals with a complex financial life. - July 27, 2019 - TAG

DonorDrive Wins Multiple American Web Design Awards for the Fifth Consecutive Year The 2019 American Web Design Awards from Graphic Design USA Magazine have been announced and for the fifth year running DonorDrive has won multiple awards. Winning entries were for custom theme designs for fundraising sites. Among the winners was the Sanford Health Foundation site used to fundraise through DonorDrive for endurance events, do-it-yourself fundraising and community events. - July 16, 2019 - DonorDrive

Anton Kimball Design Gives Organic Breakfast Cereal Brand a Fresh New Look Portland-based branding consultants Anton Kimball Design have been retained by Nekutli SA de CV, a natural foods company based in Jalisco, Mexico, to develop the company’s brand of healthy, organic breakfast cereals. The studio has developed brand names, logotypes, and packaging for four brands, including ancient grain cereals under the Grains For You brand name, the Vivente brand blue corn-based and amaranth-based cereals, and, for children, the puffed white corn cereal brand, Yommis. - June 06, 2019 - Anton Kimball Design

Thomas Real Estate of North Myrtle Beach Receives Four International Marketing Awards Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received four Communicator Awards for marketing. The marketing team at Thomas Real Estate received awards for email entries in the categories of: 1) content marketing; 2) features animation/motion graphics; 3) individual email marketing; 4) features visual appeal. Style Strand Media, of North Myrtle Beach, created the animation and motion graphics for the email campaigns. - May 16, 2019 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Creative Agency UniteUs Group Welcomes Sally On Media to Roster of Partner Agencies Sally On Media, a public relations and content marketing company, is teaming up with UniteUs Group, a consulting firm offering a full range of creative and marketing services, it was announced today. The goal is to offer a seamless set of brand-building tools to mid-sized and large corporations. In particular, UniteUs Group can now meet high client demand for multimedia content marketing by adding Sally On Media to its retinue of strategic partners. - May 15, 2019 - Sally On Media

TFI Envision Tasked with Multilingual Projects With the ever increasing globalization of goods and services, TFI Envision, Inc. has been tasked by many clients to create packaging, promotions, advertising, digital and more with one, two, three or more languages. “Incorporating several languages into a package design or advertising can be challenging... - May 03, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

GoodWork Coworking Launches Campaign to Promote Good Business Through Solar Powered Community GoodWork coworking has launched a multimedia campaign to promote responsible, triple bottom line business using the power of solar. This impact-focused coworking space in the Cedars neighborhood of Dallas, Texas, has a founding principle to engage businesses in education and guidance for sustainable, future-focused practices. - May 02, 2019 - GoodWork

TFI Envision Wins Six American Package Design Awards This annual competition celebrates well-designed graphics, but more importantly the power of design to tell the story, convey the brand promise, and to forge an emotional connection with the buyer at the moment of truth. - April 13, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

AACD 2019 San Diego: A Decade of Dental Marketing Excellence with Rosemont Media At AACD 2019, Rosemont Media will be providing free marketing evaluations and strategic guidance at Exhibit Booth # 1017, as well as hosting a cocktail party at Roy’s on Thursday, April 25 at 6:30 pm for all attending dentists and their teams. - April 05, 2019 - Rosemont Media

Top Auckland Dentist Unveils New, Eclectic Website with First-Rate Design Dr. Clarence Tam, a leading cosmetic dentist and Chairperson of the New Zealand Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, offers an in-depth look into the entire gamut of today’s most popular dental treatments via a newly designed dental website. - March 28, 2019 - Tam Dental Group

Internet Experts Needed to Judge 23rd Annual WebAward Competition Web Marketing Association is looking for experienced Internet professionals who can help judge the Websites entered into its 23rd annual international WebAward competition. Judges consist of a select group of Internet professionals who have direct experience designing and managing Web sites, including members of the media, interactive creative directors, site designers, content providers and webmasters. - March 19, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Advertising Web Sites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 23rd Annual WebAward Competition The best advertising Website of 2019 will be named as part of the 23rd annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including advertising, design and marketing web sites, based on the seven criteria of a successful Web site. The deadline for advertising web sites to enter to be judged is May 31, 2019. - March 18, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Mobile Web Sites and Best Mobile Apps of 2018 Named by Web Marketing Association MobileWebAward competition names best mobile websites and apps. TMV Group was named Top Interactive Agency. The complete list of winners for each of the 86 industries covered can be found at www.mobile-webaward.org. - February 22, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

TFI Envision Continues to Assist Baby Dove TFI Envision, Inc. has been assisting the Baby Dove team in adapting the new packaging graphics to various product sizes and SKUs. - February 13, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

TFI Envision Chosen for Standard, Blue Streak and Four Seasons Logo and Packaging Refresh SMP selected TFI Envision, Inc. to reposition their Standard®, Blue Streak® and FourSeasons® brands, and refresh their brand logos and packaging. - February 08, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Rapid Slicer Taps TFI Envision Rapid Slicer® selected TFI Envision because of their history of developing packaging that delivers shelf impact, clear communication to the shopper and ultimately increased sales, to update their existing Rapid Slicer® product packaging. - January 31, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

AniBot Creates Animation Machine AniBot AI applies AI and deep learning technology to modernize the production process for the global animation industry that is expected to be valued at $270 billion by 2020. - January 29, 2019 - AniBot AI

VELV Design & Printing Announces Annual Holiday Season Christmas Deals VELV Design & Printing is running their annual Holiday Season Christmas Deals for quality rated print marketing and web design services. Print media has braved the ravages for eons to become one of the most trusted forms of advertising in the world. Coupled with stunning website design, print media can help organizations skyrocket to success in a matter of days. - December 21, 2018 - VELV Design & Printing

Bringing Craftsmanship and Innovation Together: GSB Digital Acquires Aldine Printing Family business completes transition from ownership with sale of business to GSB Digital. Effective December 19, 2018, GSB Digital has acquired selected assets of Aldine Printing, Inc. and will assume the manufacturing for the customers of Aldine. - December 21, 2018 - GSB Digital

Loggerhead Wins Four Golden Image Awards Loggerhead Wins Four Golden Images. - December 14, 2018 - Loggerhead Deco

New Denver Graphic Design Shop to Open at Tabor Center BRANDING IS WHAT WE DO™ has opened its doors in the heart of Downtown Denver, Colorado to offer graphic design, commercial printing, and web design services to local businesses. - December 14, 2018 - BRANDING IS WHAT WE DO, LLC.