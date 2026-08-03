Graphic Design News
News focused on research, advocacy and mentorship for the graphic design community. Information includes best practices on logo and identity development; branding; visual and text design of brochures, ads, and promotional items; as well as designer news and recognition.
DataXGrowth Launches The Growth Trail, a Free Marketing Strategy Game Built to Expose Fragile Growth
The browser-based diagnostic challenges marketers to manage 12 quarters of growth decisions and reveals whether they created a durable growth engine or an expensive illusion. - August 03, 2026 - DataXGrowth
Wilen Announces More Than $10 Million Investment in Technology, Automation, and Digital Manufacturing
Expansion Includes New HP PageWide T4250 HDR, Advanced Inline and Offline Finishing Technologies, New Direct Mail Formats, and Continued Development of Proprietary dmIQ™ Software Solutions - July 28, 2026 - Wilen Group
Revel Road is Turning Ordinary Events Into Unforgettable Experiences
From Fine-Line Tattoos to Ear Styling, Revel Road Turns Events into Interactive Experiences Worth Sharing - June 11, 2026 - Revel Road
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
Advertising Industry Websites Take the Spotlight in the 2026 WebAward Competition
Advertising agencies worldwide are invited to compete in the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, where the Web Marketing Association will recognize the best advertising websites of 2026. Websites will be judged on creativity, strategy, innovation, and user experience. Agencies gain industry recognition, expert feedback, and valuable marketing exposure. The entry deadline is May 29, 2026. - March 12, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
The International Photographic Council (IPC) Launches Dynamic New Website Celebrating Photography as a Universal Language
The International Photographic Council (IPC) is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website, designed to celebrate and recognize photography’s profound impact as a universal language connecting people across the globe. The redesigned website showcases artist spotlights featuring... - February 07, 2026 - International Photographic Council
ViXC Launches Unified Platform for Photo Management, Collaboration, and Workflow Automation
ViXC today announced the release of its newest platform version, delivering a unified solution for photo organization, community sharing, team collaboration, and no-code workflow automation. The update brings together content from major cloud storage providers into a single intelligent gallery, while introducing powerful tools designed for individuals and organizations managing large volumes of visual assets. - January 20, 2026 - VIXC
2025 NTD 5th International Photography Competition Finalist Exhibition to Open at Salmagundi Club, New York City
The NTD International Photography Competition highlights photographic works that embody kindness, beauty, luminosity, and naturalism, reflecting a timeless aesthetic rooted in authenticity and human virtue. The 2026 finalist exhibition will feature outstanding photographic works selected from submissions representing more than 100 countries, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience contemporary photography grounded in classical artistic principles. - December 28, 2025 - New Tang Dynasty Television
AS6 Digital Agency Expands Nationwide Services, Bringing Boutique-Style Web Design and SEO Support to Small Businesses Across the U.S.
AS6 Digital Agency, a Tulsa-based digital agency with clients nationwide, announces expanded web design, branding, and SEO services rooted in clarity, strategy, and boutique-style support for small business owners. - November 29, 2025 - AS6 Digital Agency
Brand Designer Sonja Epple Joins the Webby Awards Judging Panel
Brand designer Sonja Epple, founder of SunnySide Graphics, has been selected as an Associate Judge for the 30th Annual Webby Awards, the leading international awards program honoring excellence on the Internet. The 30th Webby Awards mark a major milestone — three decades of recognizing... - November 21, 2025 - SunnySidegraphics LLC
InkProducts Introduces Film Positive CIS for Canon Printers and Film Positive Conversion Kits for Epson EcoTank Printers
InkProducts Inc. introduces its new Film Positive solutions for screen printers: a Canon Continuous Ink System (CIS) with Film Positive Ink and an Epson EcoTank Film Positive Conversion Kit. Both deliver deep, waterproof blacks with high opacity for accurate stencils and professional results. These refillable systems reduce costs, improve reliability, and ensure flawless film positives for textile and screen-printing applications. - September 29, 2025 - Inkproducts Inc
Hartford Photo Fair Offers Chance to Hold History in Your Hand
Sept. 25–27 in Hartford, The Daguerreian Society will host its annual Symposium, with a Photo Fair open to the public Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET at the Hartford Marriott Downtown. Browse and buy 19th-century photographs—daguerreotypes, tintypes, ambrotypes, stereoviews and more. That evening, the society’s Benefit Auction will offer nearly 80 high-quality lots, with in-person (for Symposium registrants) and online bidding via Freeman’s | Hindman. - September 11, 2025 - The Daguerreian Society
DHD Films Premieres Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum
DHD Films premiered Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum, a 30-minute documentary capturing the multi-year journey to build the Museum in Arlington, Texas. Featuring Medal of Honor recipients, civic leaders, and the late architect Rafael Viñoly’s striking design, the film highlights courage, collaboration, and community in bringing this national landmark to life, preserving stories of valor for generations. - August 25, 2025 - DHD Films
Sports Logo Launches Collection of 1,000's of Copyrighted Sports Icons Covering Over 130 Different Sports
Sports Logo is pleased to announce the official release of their vast collection of sports icons covering over 130 different sports from around the world. With thousands of hand made sports icons in many different styles Sports Logo has become a leading source for customized sports logos for athletes, designers, and sports apparel and merchandise manufactures. - August 15, 2025 - Sports Logo, Inc.
Turn One Studio Named Finalist for HIA-LI’s 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards
Turn One Studio, a leading creative services agency serving Long Island’s small business community, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the Small Business category for the HIA-LI’s 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards. This recognition honors organizations that... - August 11, 2025 - Turn One Studio, Inc.
Image360, Burlington, WA, Rebrands as Skagit Sign Co. to Reflect Local Commitment and Expanded Services
Skagit Sign Co., formerly known as Image360 – Burlington, WA, is proud to announce its official rebranding. The new name highlights the company’s deep roots in the Skagit Valley and its continued mission to provide exceptional signage, graphics, and visual marketing solutions to the... - August 01, 2025 - Skagit Sign Co.
incend Media Delivers New Website for United Way Ozarks Region, Aligned with Nationwide Brand Refresh
incend Media has launched a scalable, brand-aligned website platform with United Way Ozarks Region as the first rollout. Built for speed, simplicity, and local impact, the turnkey solution is now available to United Way affiliates nationwide. - July 30, 2025 - incend Media
Occams Digital Launches to Solve the Marketing Scalability Crisis
Occams Digital, launched by Occams Advisory, offers on-demand, subscription-based marketing execution for $3,499/month. It provides creative, digital, and strategic support to eliminate bottlenecks and scale marketing efforts without increasing headcount. - June 24, 2025 - Occams Advisory
Mew.Design Introduces Editable AI-Generated Designs – Just Say It in Words
Mew.Design announced the launch of its AI-driven design platform, enabling users to create and modify visual content using simple text prompts. The platform allows individuals and businesses to generate editable graphic assets such as posters, business cards, social media images, brochures, and... - June 21, 2025 - Mew Design
Full-Service Marketing Agency Launches in Southern California
Creative Stories Media, a Full-Service Marketing Agency - creativestoriesmedia.com Dave Berry and Rachel Bollin have officially launched their marketing agency in Temecula, Ca. The full-service marketing agency offers a wide range of services including videography, photography, website design,... - June 13, 2025 - Creative Stories Media
Metaverse Digital Launches DigiLink — A Smarter Way to Share, Connect, and Grow
Metaverse Digital has launched DigiLink, a smart digital eCard designed to revolutionize professional networking. Replacing outdated paper business cards, DigiLink enables instant sharing via QR code, NFC tap, or link—while integrating seamlessly with CRM systems, contact tracking, and automation tools. As part of its beta launch, DigiLink is offering a free card to early adopters. Professionals can now create, share, and manage their contacts more efficiently—anytime, anywhere. - June 09, 2025 - MetaVerse Digital
Choose Your Calling™ Launches to Reimagine Purpose and Business as Catalysts for Social and Systemic Change
New purpose-driven media company and branding agency aims to shift narratives in personal development and social impact industries. - May 27, 2025 - Choose Your Calling
Elisabeth Bernhardt Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Elisabeth Bernhardt of San Diego, California has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of graphic design/printing/marketing. About Elisabeth Bernhardt Elisabeth... - April 24, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Flair Communication Recognized at Virginia Beef Expo for “Virginia Verified Beef” Logo Design
Flair Communication was recognized during a special ceremony at the 35th Annual Virginia Beef Expo for designing the new “Virginia Verified Beef” logo as the first in a series of official labels for the Commonwealth’s new meat certification initiative. The logo will appear on... - April 17, 2025 - Flair Communication
Sahil Gandhi and Bhavik Sarkhedi Unite to Change Personal Branding and Strategic Brand Consulting
Sahil Gandhi, professionally known as the "Brand Professor," and Bhavik Sarkhedi, founder of Ohh My Brand, have united to change personal branding and strategic consulting. Their combined expertise promises a powerful, innovative approach to crafting authentic brand identities. - March 22, 2025 - Ohh My Brand
2025 Best Advertising Website Up for Grabs in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, including advertising, design, PR and marketing. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence — enter today at www.webaward.org. - March 14, 2025 - Web Marketing Association
The Medspa Society Brand Development and Launch of Vitalify MedSpa in Washington, D.C.
Expert Branding, Marketing & Strategic Growth Planning for a Scalable MedSpa Brand, Vitalify Medspa. - March 04, 2025 - The Medspa Society
STK StickerStoke Unveils Twyst: The 3D Product Personalization System for Powersports
Twyst, an advanced 3D graphic design product personalization system, debuts at AIMExpo 2025. Built on vector-based technology, it lets users customize and preview products in real-time 3D, eliminating the need for complex software. Visit Booth #7114 or StickerStoke.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
Introducing 3DCAL: Motorcycle Personalization with Next-Generation 3D Design Technology
3DCAL lets riders design custom protective decals on true-to-scale 3D models, eliminating the need for complex graphic editing software. Built on StickerStoke’s vector-based technology, it offers instant 3D mockups, brand integration, artist collaborations, and charity support. 3DCAL handles printing and shipping worldwide. Live demos at AIMExpo, Feb. 5-7 or visit 3DCal.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
Captivate Designs Wins Gold and Bronze at the Horizon Interactive Awards
Captivate Designs, a leading web design and digital marketing agency, has been honored with Gold and Bronze awards at the 23rd Annual Horizon Interactive Awards. Recognized for their work on the Next Level Construction website, these awards highlight Captivate Designs' commitment to innovative, user-friendly, and high-performing digital solutions that help clients succeed in a competitive online landscape. - January 15, 2025 - Captivate Designs
Elisabeth Bernhardt Selected as a Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Elisabeth Bernhardt of San Diego, California, has been selected as a Woman of the Month For December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of graphic design/printing/marketing. About... - January 14, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Elisabeth Bernhardt Selected as a VIP For the Winter Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Elisabeth Bernhardt of San Diego, California has been selected as a VIP for the winter issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of graphic design/printing/marketing. About Elisabeth... - November 15, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens Cancer Care Facility in Rockville Centre
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art cancer care facility in Rockville Centre. The new facility is located at 50 North Park Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570, marking a significant milestone in advancing cancer treatment for the... - November 12, 2024 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
DHD Films Expands Creative Capabilities with Acquisition of AMP Creative
DHD Films Expands Creative Capabilities with Acquisition of AMP Creative. Acquisition Strengthens DHD Films’ Expertise in Immersive Learning, E-Learning, and Interactive Content Production. - October 18, 2024 - DHD Films
LogoDesign.net and the Kellogg School of Management Revolutionize Customized Logo Design with AI
LogoDesign.net, in collaboration with researchers at the Kellogg School of Management, is set to launch a logo maker tool that uses artificial intelligence technology to revolutionize the logo design process. - August 30, 2024 - Logo Design
Cody Tilson Elevated to Chief Creative Officer at Experience Design Agency, Next/Now
Next/Now, a leading experience design agency, is proud to announce that former ECD, Cody Tilson, will now serve as Next/Now’s Chief Creative Officer. With a distinguished history of developing groundbreaking concepts, strategies, and teams, Cody has consistently pushed the creative boundary for Next/Now. Previous roles include design leadership at Digital Kitchen and Leviathan. - August 23, 2024 - Next/Now
Ninja Transfers Launches 30 Foot Gang Sheet & Confirms That “Size Matters”
Ninja Transfers, a leading innovator in the DTF (direct-to-film) industry, proudly announces an exciting advancement in product offerings: the introduction of 30-foot gang sheets. This development marks Ninja Transfers as the first in the market to provide such an expansive option, setting a new... - August 20, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
Image Options Announces Key Promotions to Enhance Management Structure and Drive Strategic Growth
Image Options announced promotions to enhance growth. Catina Talamantes will be Vice President of Operations, and Marisa Sedlak will be Director of Client Services, effective July 17. Both have been with the company for over a decade. CEO Barry Polan highlighted their role in achieving growth and maintaining high service standards. The company plans space optimization, increased automation at its Orange County headquarters, and expansion into Las Vegas. Founded in 1999, Image Options specializ - July 16, 2024 - Image Options
Crème de Mint Recognized as Clutch Global Leader for 2024 (Top B2B Company for Logo Design & Packaging Design)
Crème de Mint has been recognized as a 2024 Global Award winner for Logo Design & Packaging Design services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores that are calculated based... - July 11, 2024 - Crème de Mint
Elisabeth Bernhardt Chosen as a VIP by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Elisabeth Bernhardt of San Diego, California has been chosen as a VIP by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of graphic design/printing/marketing. About Elisabeth Bernhardt Elisabeth Bernhardt is... - July 02, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Crème de Mint Wins Prestigious Netty Award for Packaging Agency of the Year
Crème de Mint has been recognized for its outstanding work in Design at the Netty Awards, one of the most esteemed accolades in the digital age. - June 20, 2024 - Crème de Mint
Empowering Small Businesses: Women-Owned Ventures Lead Advocacy Efforts in Washington, D.C., with Meta Business Leadership Network
During Small Business Week women-owned businesses were honored by being selected by Meta Business Leadership Network to embark on a journey to Washington, D.C. Their mission: to shed light on the unique challenges faced by small businesses with a digital presence, particularly concerning social media, and to advocate for legislation that prioritizes data privacy while considering the needs of small enterprises. - May 23, 2024 - PhotoPad for Business
DHD Films Announces Appointment of Jim Hicks as Head of Strategy and Innovation
Known for his cross-disciplinary leadership at the intersection of creative and business needs and his unconventional approach to the future of collaboration and audience engagement, Hicks will be responsible for delivering on the next era of creative expression, brand storytelling, and audience interaction for which DHD has become renowned. - May 16, 2024 - DHD Films
Barry Polan Appointed CEO of Image Options
Image Options, a leader in visual communication solutions, proudly announces Barry Polan as its new Chief Executive Officer. Barry, who joined the company in February 2020, has served as Senior Vice President of Sales and most recently as President. He succeeds outgoing CEO Dave Bales, who is thanked for his dedicated service. Barry's strategic vision and deep industry knowledge position Image Options for continued growth and innovation. - May 13, 2024 - Image Options
FLAT 6 CONCEPTS Named a Top 10 Luxury Branding and Marketing Agency in the US for 2024
FLAT 6 CONCEPTS, a Los Angeles-based luxury branding design firm, today announced it has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Luxury Marketing Agencies in the United States for 2024 by Social Shepherd. This prestigious honor validates the agency's dedication to crafting sophisticated and effective... - May 10, 2024 - FLAT 6 CONCEPTS
Tiny Stars Creative Achieves Certification as a Women-Owned Business in Washington State
Tiny Stars Creative, a leading design agency based in Mukilteo, Washington, is proud to announce its official certification as a Women-Owned Business in Washington. This certification highlights the agency's commitment to diversity, equality, and the advancement of women in the business... - April 19, 2024 - Tiny Stars Creative
Web Marketing Association Seeking Internet Experts for the 28th WebAward Competition Judging Panel
Excellence deserves recognition and the Web Marketing Association is looking for experienced Internet professionals who can help judge the Websites that are entered into its 28th annual international WebAward competition, the standards-defining award program that sets industry benchmarks based on the seven criteria of a successful Web site. Interested individuals can submit their names for consideration using the WebAward Judges Nomination Form at www.webaward.org/judges.asp - April 02, 2024 - Web Marketing Association
Introducing VIXC: Revolutionizing Photo Search with AI-Powered Technology
Today marks the launch of VIXC, a groundbreaking photo search service that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning. VIXC aims to simplify the daunting task of searching and identifying photos within extensive albums. - March 04, 2024 - VIXC
Humble Area Assistance Ministries Marks 34 Years of Service
HAAM is thrilled to announce its 34th anniversary on February 14, 2024, as it continues its unwavering commitment to serving the Northeast Harris and East Montgomery county communities. In celebration of this milestone, HAAM is unveiling a redesigned logo and tagline, along with plans for an updated website coming soon. - February 13, 2024 - HAAM
Ninja Transfers’ UV DTF 3D PermaStickers are the Solution for Hard Good Customization
Ninja Transfers, the industry leader in custom DTF transfers for apparel, recently launched a new solution for hard good customization. Their UV DTF 3D PermaStickers can be used for decorating mugs, tumblers, and any other hard goods with no heat required. Crafted with precision using... - January 15, 2024 - Ninja Transfers