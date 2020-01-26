2020 Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index Released by Association

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases American Association for Long-Term Care... Press Release

Costs for 55-year-old individuals or couples purchasing long-term care insurance remain steady according to the 2020 Price Index released by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

Los Angeles, CA, January 26, 2020



The just-released 2020 Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index for 55 year old purchasers reported pricing for single men, single women as well as couples. The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance released data from its annual pricing study that has tracked costs data for over two decades.



“In general costs remained virtually identical to last year,” reports Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). The organization compared current pricing for the leading insurance carriers that sold new coverage in 2019.



According to the Association’s 2020 Price Index, the average annual premium for a 55-year-old couple was $3,050, the same as the prior year. For a single male, age 55, the average cost reported is $1,700 that was significantly lower than the prior year.



"There's no special reason that the average rate declined," Slome shares. "It's likely that some of the higher-priced companies have stopped selling large number of policies. What remains consistent is the importance of working with an insurance professional who has the ability to compare multiple insurers and is appointed with those offering high quality coverage for a significantly lower price."



For a single female the average cost going into 2020 is $2,650, about the same as the prior year's study findings.



Costs For Virtually Identical Coverage Continue To Vary Significantly



The Association reports that the spread between the lowest and highest cost for virtually identical coverage was typically just over 100 percent. “Each insurance company sets their own pricing for coverage, it is up to the consumers to compare if saving money is important,” Slome adds.



The Association’s 2020 Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index shared planning and savings strategies that can be utilized by couples. “There are ways to protect yourself and save money that agents may fail to suggest but in my opinion are worthy of consideration,” Slome noted. For example, Slome recommends married couples ask about the shared care option where one spouse had future access to the benefit pool of the other spouse or partner. “Or, ask for pricing for a two (2) percent inflation growth option rather than the standard three (3) percent which agents often default to,” he adds. These features are not offered by all insurers the Association points out making comparison shopping vital.



