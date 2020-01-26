Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Eatontown, NJ

Press Releases Preferred Properties Press Release Share Blog

Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Jennifer Pallante has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the beautiful community of Eatontown, NJ 07748.





Preferred Properties Real Estate is happy to announce this expanded ranch in the heart of Monmouth County within a short drive to the best of the Jersey Shore beaches. This three bedroom, 2 bath home is on over 1 acre of property and has a feeling of being away from it all. Centrally located and plenty of room for a pool or add-on to property. Also, home is close to Route 36/35/GSP and Route 18.



About Preferred Properties Real Estate

Rumson, NJ, January 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 34 1/2 Reynolds Dr. in beautiful Eatontown, New Jersey. Jennifer Pallante is representing the seller in the marketing of the home for $520,000.

About Preferred Properties Real Estate

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County area since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information, please visit www.ppmoves.com. Contact Information Preferred Properties

George Coffenberg

732-224-9200

www.ppmoves.com

George Coffenberg

732-224-9200



www.ppmoves.com



