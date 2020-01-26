PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Preferred Properties

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Preferred Properties: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Eatontown, NJ


Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Jennifer Pallante has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the beautiful community of Eatontown, NJ 07748.

Rumson, NJ, January 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 34 1/2 Reynolds Dr. in beautiful Eatontown, New Jersey. Jennifer Pallante is representing the seller in the marketing of the home for $520,000.

Preferred Properties Real Estate is happy to announce this expanded ranch in the heart of Monmouth County within a short drive to the best of the Jersey Shore beaches. This three bedroom, 2 bath home is on over 1 acre of property and has a feeling of being away from it all. Centrally located and plenty of room for a pool or add-on to property. Also, home is close to Route 36/35/GSP and Route 18.

About Preferred Properties Real Estate
The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County area since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information, please visit www.ppmoves.com.
Contact Information
Preferred Properties
George Coffenberg
732-224-9200
Contact
www.ppmoves.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Preferred Properties
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help