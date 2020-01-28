7th Annual Brain Health Summit at Super Bowl LIV

Steinberg Sports and Entertainment and Health & Human Rights Strategies are pleased to announce the upcoming 7th Annual Brain Health Summit at Super Bowl LIV as the premier lead-in event for the 33rd Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party in Miami, Florida. Nicole Fisher to host a conversation at the 2020 Brain Health Summit focused on mental health, diversity, and the impact of sport.

The 2020 Brain Health Summit will focus on mental health, diversity, and the impact of sport.



Mental health cannot be separated from physical health. Particularly, great advances need to be made in understanding, accessing and managing mental health for young athletes. Standardized and evidence-based approaches will be discussed, as well as a deep dive into the contextual factors that shape and influence personal growth. To do this, cultural and societal barriers to mental health awareness and management must be openly and honestly addressed. As do the limitations of the systems and services that are available to disparate communities.



And what better place to do so than during the biggest sporting event in America.



The 33rd Annual Steinberg Super Bowl Party will bring together influential experts in mental health, justice reform, research, medicine and sport to deliberate the future of brain development in youth – particularly as it is influenced by physical activity and environmental factors such as education, nutrition, security, sleep, and sport.



For the past 30+ years at venues across the country, the Steinberg Super Bowl Party has been a feature attraction of Super Bowl week. This year, the legend continues in Miami. The party is described as a glittering extravaganza that brings together sports, Hollywood, politics, media, NFL owners, and some of the most powerful executives and companies in the country. And this year, individuals in attendance will have the opportunity to learn from and talk with the leading neuroscientists, justice reform advocates, health advocates, military officials, medical companies, and entrepreneurs to ensure education, research, and treatments that improve brain health are accessible to those who need it most.



