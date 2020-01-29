Made in India Electric Motorcycle Launch

Press Releases One Electric Press Release

One Electric today announced the launch of their Electric Motorcycle called KRIDN. KRIDN means "To Play" in Sanskrit Language. The motorcycle has a top speed of 90Kmph and range of 100+ Km per Charge. It is designed as a comfortable city commuter motorcycle.

New Delhi, India, January 29, 2020 --(



Developing this motorcycle for the past 2 years, the One Electric team has designed and manufactured it specifically for any demanding road conditions.



“We have partnered with Leading Manufacturers for best quality components like tyres, suspension, lighting system and seat. This ensures that the ride quality, functionality and durability of our Bike matches any 125cc Motorcycle on road,” said Abhijeet Shah, COO of One Electric.



This motorcycle has a top speed of 90 Kmph, a certified range of 120 Km per charge, and will be a comfortable city commuter.



“Our locally developed and manufactured heavy duty chassis is designed to match our electric drive train requirements, ensuring a long life on tough road conditions. The battery, motor and controller are also designed to provide high power and speed, along with ample range for city commute,” said Gaurav Uppal, CEO of One Electric. “Besides the chassis, the fuel tank and the seat have been designed In-House by the One Electric team, with a patent pending for the design of the motorcycle.”



Based in Noida, Delhi NCR, the One Electric team includes EV businessmen and engineers, with extensive experience in EV drive trains, motorcycle manufacturing, electric 2-wheeler manufacturing and QC.



The motorcycle is planned to be launched in Delhi NCR,(India) by March 2020, followed by Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai.



Thereafter, by second half of 2020, the company plans to foray into the international market.



Detailed specifications along with pictures will be released shortly.



One Electric Motorcycles

contact@oneelectric.in / www.OneElectric.in

Gaurav Uppal

919810192492



www.oneelectric.in



