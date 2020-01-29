Future Electronics Signs New Global Franchise Agreement with EI Sensor

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics has signed a new global franchise agreement with EI Sensor.

Pointe Claire, Canada, January 29, 2020 --(



EI Sensor offers a full line of temperature sensors including thermistors, resistance temperature detectors (RTDs), thermistor probe assemblies and RTD probe assemblies. EI Sensor thermistors and RTD sensors accurately and efficiently measure, monitor and control the temperature of a medium within a given set of requirements.



EI Sensor Technologies has design and manufacturing facilities in Anaheim, CA, Mankato, MN, and has aligned themselves with strategic partners around the world. With deep roots in the temperature sensing industry, EI Sensor focuses on innovation, reliability and responsiveness to deliver high quality sensing products that meet or exceed expectations.



Future Electronics customers in several key industries, including medical and healthcare, food handling and processing, white goods and appliances, environmental systems and controls, and HVAC/R, will benefit from EI Sensor's advanced thermal sensing solutions.



To find out more about EI Sensor products available through Future Electronics, and to access the world's largest available-to-sell inventory, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada



