Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Espire Infolabs Press Release

Receive press releases from Espire Infolabs: By Email RSS Feeds: Espire Infolabs Enters Into Global Partnership with Kofax

Partnership Expands Scope with Intelligent Automation Platform, Addressing Highly Disruptive World with Rapidly Evolving Business Needs

Gurgaon, India, January 29, 2020 --(



With Kofax’s Intelligent Automation platform, Espire can significantly enable digital transformation for end customers. Kofax’s fully scalable platform harnesses five highly integrated, unified, AI-driven capabilities including Advanced Analytics, Process Orchestration, Robotic Process Automation, Cognitive Capture and Mobility and Engagement. Espire is driving superior customer experiences, ensuring greater process efficiency while addressing today’s digital world.



“Kofax is proud to partner with Espire to help customers advance digital transformation,” says Chris Huff, chief strategy officer at Kofax. “Our cloud-enabled Intelligent Automation platform with embedded AI, natural language processing and machine learning is a big win for global customers seeking to add capacity, empower employees and improve customer experience. We look forward to collaborating with Espire to help customers scale faster, improve speed-to-value and drive enterprise worth.”



As a key player in digital experience management and multichannel customer communication management, Espire attaches great significance to this partnership, as automation is an indispensable part of any digital transformation journey. As a certified RPA provider capable of delivering end-to end intelligent automation with its platform, Kofax has powered the digital transformation journey of thousands of organizations by creating an enriching customer experience – while also ensuring efficiency and compliance.



Deliberating on the importance of RPA in the current business environment, Gagan Oberoi, CEO & MD at Espire Infolabs, remarks, “One of the most profound and disruptive technology trends or the tour de force is intelligent automation. It’s changed our business ecosystem significantly and has made a sustainable impact in the way organizations approach the millennial customer. Powered with mobility, chatbots and other intuitive processes, intelligent automation bridges the gap between organizations and customers, with their unique wants."



Gagan Oberoi continues, “With organizations increasingly trying to get on top of the automation game, we’re very excited about our new Kofax partnership, and the unlimited possibilities for driving awe-inspiring customer experience at scale. Kofax is a leader and one of the only organizations capable of processing end-to-end automation with a deep set of content capture capabilities fully integrated into the platform. With AI embedded in the platform, we’re able to perform tasks natively without having to recourse to multiple technologies, creating a significant impact on our business.”



About Kofax

Kofax software enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability.



Kofax provides a rapid return on investment for over 20,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its award-winning software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners and integrators in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com.



About Espire

Espire Infolabs is a global IT services company that has been enabling digital transformation by crafting awe-inspiring strategies, with above-par intelligent and intuitive solutions such as Customer Journey Mapping & Customer Engagement Hub.



With exceptional digital experience solutions through digital content management, multi-channel customer communication management, and enterprise applications, cloud computing, integration and analytics – we have been empowering businesses to drive growth and customer engagement. With a global outreach, and numerous customers spread across domains like insurance, education, banking, utilities, and print & manufacturing etc.



As a SEI CMMI Level 5 Ver 1.3 (Dev + SVC) appraised company, Espire has ensured optimization of business processes while enhancing customer experience.



For more information, visit espire.com. Gurgaon, India, January 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Espire Infolabs, with a decisive digital footprint in enabling digital transformation across the globe, announces today that it’s entered into a global go-to-market partnership with Kofax, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business operations.With Kofax’s Intelligent Automation platform, Espire can significantly enable digital transformation for end customers. Kofax’s fully scalable platform harnesses five highly integrated, unified, AI-driven capabilities including Advanced Analytics, Process Orchestration, Robotic Process Automation, Cognitive Capture and Mobility and Engagement. Espire is driving superior customer experiences, ensuring greater process efficiency while addressing today’s digital world.“Kofax is proud to partner with Espire to help customers advance digital transformation,” says Chris Huff, chief strategy officer at Kofax. “Our cloud-enabled Intelligent Automation platform with embedded AI, natural language processing and machine learning is a big win for global customers seeking to add capacity, empower employees and improve customer experience. We look forward to collaborating with Espire to help customers scale faster, improve speed-to-value and drive enterprise worth.”As a key player in digital experience management and multichannel customer communication management, Espire attaches great significance to this partnership, as automation is an indispensable part of any digital transformation journey. As a certified RPA provider capable of delivering end-to end intelligent automation with its platform, Kofax has powered the digital transformation journey of thousands of organizations by creating an enriching customer experience – while also ensuring efficiency and compliance.Deliberating on the importance of RPA in the current business environment, Gagan Oberoi, CEO & MD at Espire Infolabs, remarks, “One of the most profound and disruptive technology trends or the tour de force is intelligent automation. It’s changed our business ecosystem significantly and has made a sustainable impact in the way organizations approach the millennial customer. Powered with mobility, chatbots and other intuitive processes, intelligent automation bridges the gap between organizations and customers, with their unique wants."Gagan Oberoi continues, “With organizations increasingly trying to get on top of the automation game, we’re very excited about our new Kofax partnership, and the unlimited possibilities for driving awe-inspiring customer experience at scale. Kofax is a leader and one of the only organizations capable of processing end-to-end automation with a deep set of content capture capabilities fully integrated into the platform. With AI embedded in the platform, we’re able to perform tasks natively without having to recourse to multiple technologies, creating a significant impact on our business.”About KofaxKofax software enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability.Kofax provides a rapid return on investment for over 20,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its award-winning software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners and integrators in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com.About EspireEspire Infolabs is a global IT services company that has been enabling digital transformation by crafting awe-inspiring strategies, with above-par intelligent and intuitive solutions such as Customer Journey Mapping & Customer Engagement Hub.With exceptional digital experience solutions through digital content management, multi-channel customer communication management, and enterprise applications, cloud computing, integration and analytics – we have been empowering businesses to drive growth and customer engagement. With a global outreach, and numerous customers spread across domains like insurance, education, banking, utilities, and print & manufacturing etc.As a SEI CMMI Level 5 Ver 1.3 (Dev + SVC) appraised company, Espire has ensured optimization of business processes while enhancing customer experience.For more information, visit espire.com. Contact Information Espire Infolabs Pvt. Ltd.

Sushovan Saha

+91-124-717-3000



www.espire.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Espire Infolabs Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend