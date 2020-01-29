MOTUS | ONE Provides Logistics Transport Support for Dakar 2020 in KSA

Press Releases Motus One Press Release

“Last year’s WWE event, Crown Jewels was an unforgettable and successful event, so the team is very excited and getting ready to take part in the 5th WWE Event, also happening in Riyadh and ultimately contribute to our client - MUV, Inc.,’ success this year,” Dana concluded. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MOTUS | ONE, a single source provider of professional event, corporate, and VIP transportation logistics and consulting services proudly welcomed the year by being part of the Historic Dakar Rally 2020 in Saudi Arabia.The Dakar Rally, an off-road endurance event, brings in rally raid veterans and extreme sport drivers from around the world for 2 weeks or more of off-road challenges and obstacles that spans thousands of kilometers. This year’s Dakar Rally commenced in Saudi Arabia from Jeddah on January 5th and ended at Qiddiya on January 17th.Dana Buchawiecki, CEO of MOTUS |ONE says it was an honor for them to be a part of the unique experience of Dakar Rally: “It was our utmost privilege to be able to offer our transport services for a momentous and world-class event such as The Dakar Rally. It’s a great way to start our year and we are looking forward to our future events of 2020."MOTUS | ONE provided and managed the Logistical Support Buses (Bivouac) units for the rally. Apart from this, they provided customized and retrofitted office buses and sleeper coaches in addition to the management and coordination of these units during the entirety of the Dakar Rally.They also provided drivers for support and 4x4 vehicles that tracked all the units with their custom GPS. MOTUS | ONE also provided operational support for airport arrivals/departures under the direction of the Dakar Rally organizers.“We arranged support and maintenance teams for any/all mechanical issues, provided in-depth risk and contingency programs, and countrywide communications plans for the Dakar Rally. In all, we provided and managed 26 Custom Bus Systems, 20 4x4 Drivers, 30 Operational Staff, and 4 Mechanical Support Units that traveled over 6000km in 12 days,” Dana added.Meanwhile, MOTUS | ONE prepares to be a part of WWE under MUV, Inc. on February 27, 2020, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.“Last year’s WWE event, Crown Jewels was an unforgettable and successful event, so the team is very excited and getting ready to take part in the 5th WWE Event, also happening in Riyadh and ultimately contribute to our client - MUV, Inc.,’ success this year,” Dana concluded. Contact Information Motus One

