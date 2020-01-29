Smart Sight Innovations Successfully Develops Android Based Healthcare App for Seniors

SSI has designed an app for catering to the needs of individuals aged 65 or above. The application has been developed for one of the firm’s healthcare sector clients.

“Studies have proved that the use of small screen becomes impractical for individuals who have crossed 75 due to the changes in motor control and vision. Such individuals do not even touch their phones for several days and consider such devices as something fiddly, annoying. Surprisingly, persons from the same group aren’t afraid of using tablet PCs when they see the benefits offered by such gadgets.



SSI’s Android applications designed for seniors have minimal design elements for preventing cognitive issues. Designers have ensured there’s no irrelevant content on the screen. Navigation is easy, the size of user interface elements is large, and the overall UI offers convenience. Users can also enable voice command while searching for information. The voice assistant reads out the search results, including names of hospitals and specialists, along with their phone numbers. There is an option to fix an appointment as well.



"The applications developed by Smart Sight Innovations are compatible with Android smartphones and tablet PCs as well. These apps have been extensively tested by developers and tech-savvy research participants from nursing homes. Feedback from senior citizens has helped the firm in ensuring the design remains easy to use,” said the executive from SSI, while interacting with journalists.



The application offers a list of health issues. Touching the details shows home remedies, as well as a list of nearby specialists who can handle the concerned health issue. There’s an option to call emergency health helpline numbers and 911 as well.



If anybody is searching for an android mobile application development service provider with experience in working on healthcare solutions, one should consider discussing the needs with Smart Sight Innovations. The android app development company offers custom-made mobile and web applications for clients from multiple sectors.



