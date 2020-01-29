Nicoletti’s Property Management Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc.

Press Releases Thomas Real Estate Inc. Press Release

North Myrtle Beach, SC, January 29, 2020 --(



“We continue to strategically grow in an effort to meet the needs and demands of the community,” said Hank Thomas, owner of Thomas Real Estate, Inc. “Presently, resources for annual rentals cannot meet demand; yet, we want to continue our focus on economic development and a strong workforce in North Myrtle Beach.”



The merger will not impact staffing or infrastructure changes at Thomas Real Estate, Inc. “We anticipate a smooth transition and look forward to continued growth,” said Thomas.



Thomas, a native of North Myrtle Beach, is a member of the North Myrtle Beach City Council and Rotary Club. He is active in many community events and fundraisers.



About Thomas Real Estate, Inc.



North Myrtle Beach, SC, January 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Nicoletti Property Management, of Longs, S.C., has merged with Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. The merger will expand the services of the Thomas Annual Rentals division.

"We continue to strategically grow in an effort to meet the needs and demands of the community," said Hank Thomas, owner of Thomas Real Estate, Inc. "Presently, resources for annual rentals cannot meet demand; yet, we want to continue our focus on economic development and a strong workforce in North Myrtle Beach."

The merger will not impact staffing or infrastructure changes at Thomas Real Estate, Inc. "We anticipate a smooth transition and look forward to continued growth," said Thomas.

Thomas, a native of North Myrtle Beach, is a member of the North Myrtle Beach City Council and Rotary Club. He is active in many community events and fundraisers.

About Thomas Real Estate, Inc.

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. is North Myrtle Beach's longest-running, full-service real estate agency. Today, divisions include: vacation rentals, real estate, owner management services, annual rentals and homeowner association services. Commitment to service, satisfaction and the North Myrtle Beach community are key areas of focus. Visit thomasannualrentals.com or call 843-273-3006.

