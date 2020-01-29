Support for 64-bit Android App Development in EntityDAC

Press Releases Devart Press Release

Devart released EntityDAC 2.3 with support for the Android 64-bit platform, fully-functional trial version for macOS and Linux, and some other important improvements.

The key update in this release is support for 64-bit Android app development, following the release of RAD Studio 10.3.3 that includes a new Delphi compiler for the ARM platform. In RAD Studio 10.3.3, you can build Google Play Store ready Android 64-bit applications, complete with Android App Bundle Support — the official publishing format for Android apps.



The new version of EntityDAC will come in handy since, starting August 1, 2019, apps published on Google Play need to support Android devices with 64-bit architectures, which means publishers are required to provide 64-bit versions in addition to 32-bit versions.



The trial editions of EntityDAC for macOS and Linux are fully functional: the vendor removed the limitation on the number of ORM metatypes that users can create with the trial version of EntityDAC on these platforms.



To learn more about the recent release, visit — https://blog.devart.com/entitydac-now-supports-android-64-bit.html.



Devart, the leading provider of database management software, connectivity solutions and developer tools, released the new version of EntityDAC 2.3, a Delphi ORM framework for fast object-relational mapping of database objects to Delphi classes using LINQ.

