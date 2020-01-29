NJCTS is Accepting Applications for the Tim Howard Leadership Academy

Press Releases New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome Press Release

Somerville, NJ, January 29, 2020 --(



Tourette Syndrome (TS) is a neuropsychiatric disorder characterized by uncontrollable movements known as tics. As many as 1 in 100 people show signs of TS or other tic disorder which is frequently accompanied by mental health disorders including ADHD, OCD, and anxiety.



Created in 2014 in partnership with superstar soccer goalkeeper and TS advocate Tim Howard, the Academy is the only program in the country where participants have the opportunity to learn from neurologists, geneticists, psychologists, social workers, and others about their diagnoses. The teens will also take part recreational activities and smaller “Team Talk” sessions with Academy coaches – young adults with TS with personal experiences to share.



Participants come from throughout the United States and beyond. In past years there has been representation from Canada and as far away as Australia. They share personal experiences about life with TS in a safe environment with other teens who share a TS diagnosis. Many lifelong friendships have started at the Academy.



To qualify for the Academy, applicants must have a TS diagnosis, be able to stay in a dormitory for four days and three nights, and complete an application that includes parent, teacher and doctor input forms. The program is open to teenagers who will be entering their sophomore, junior, or senior year of high school (or equivalent) or just completed their senior year of high school by June 2020. Final applicant interviews will begin in March so those interested are encouraged to get their applications in as soon as possible.



The Academy is free and includes room accommodations and all meals. Learn more about the NJCTS Tim Howard Leadership Academy and request an application at www.njcts.org/academy.



Doreen Pustizzi

908-575-7350



www.njcts.org



