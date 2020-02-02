PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Joey's Seafood Restaurants

Kids Coins for Sale at Joey’s Seafood Restaurants Starting in February


Joey's is selling kids coins as part of their new kids meal program. These coins are made of wood and are recyclable.

Calgary, Canada, February 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Children are the focus at Joey's this February. The restaurant chain is selling kids coins as a new part of their kids meal program.

"Kids are important to us. They are the next generation of seafood lover," said Joey's Vice President, Max Gagnon. "We like that parents prefer to dine where their little ones feel comfortable, happy and catered to, so a promotion like this is right up our alley."

Joey's new kids coins are made of wood, are reusable and recyclable and are sold for 5 for $5. Normally 5 kids meals would cost $35 so it is a savings of $30.

"Kids love opportunities to help contribute to the family experience," added Dave Holland, Joey's VP of Marketing. "Having the ability to pay for their own dinner, really empowers a child.

Joey's kids coins go on sale February 3, 2010 and are available in the restaurant while supplies last. For additional information, visit https://joeys.ca/coins

About Joey's
Calgary-based Joey's is a pioneer and leader in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Its signature "Joey's Famous Fish & Chips" and "Fish Taco" has gained the company a North American reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices. Each Joey's franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen, to serve great seafood in a cozy neighbourhood seafood restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 6 million guests, system-wide through its 40 restaurants in Canada. In 2020, the company celebrates its 35th anniversary.

For more information, please contact:
Max Gagnon, VP of Operations, Joey's Restaurants, max@joeys.ca
Dave Holland, VP of Marketing & Design, Joey's Restaurants, dave.holland@@joeys.ca
Contact Information
Joey's Only Franchising Ltd.
Dave Holland
403-513-1320
Contact
https://www.joeys.ca

