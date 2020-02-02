Standing Up to Bullying at Joey’s Seafood Restaurants

Press Releases Joey's Seafood Restaurants Press Release

Joey's is selling Pink "Be Brave" buttons in support of anti-bullying.

Calgary, Canada, February 02, 2020 --(



Joey’s Seafood Restaurants is raising this awareness all month long with the sale of Pink bullying awareness buttons in support of PREVNet.



“No one EVER deserves to be bullied,” said Joey’s Vice President, Max Gagnon. “By being brave and strong together, we can stand up to bullies and stop the harassment of many vulnerable children.”



The ½ inch circular pink buttons say “Be Brave. Be Strong.” and can be picked up at any Joey’s Seafood Restaurant in Canada, for a donation, like how Poppies are sold. $2 is suggested but any amount will be greatly appreciated. All proceeds from donations collected, will be directed to PREVNet, Canada’s authority on bullying prevention.



Joey’s kids coins go on sale February 3, 2020 and are available in the restaurant while supplies last. For additional information, visit https://joeys.ca/feature.



About Joey's



Calgary-based Joey's is a pioneer and leader in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Its signature "Joey's Famous Fish & Chips" and “Fish Taco” has gained the company a North American reputation for preparing generous portions of high quality seafood at affordable prices. Each Joey's franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen — to serve great seafood in a cozy neighbourhood seafood restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 6 million guests, system-wide through its 40 restaurants in Canada. In 2020, the company celebrates its 35th anniversary.



For more information, please contact:

Max Gagnon, Vice President, Joey’s Restaurants, max@joeys.ca

Dave Holland

403-513-1320



https://www.joeys.ca



