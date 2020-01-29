Toll Brothers Colorado to Participate in National Sales Event

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Home buyers can get exceptional savings, personalized incentives and excellent financing options until Feb. 17.

Denver, CO, January 29, 2020 --



“There’s nothing better than a new home for the new year - and there’s no better time than during the National Sales Event for buyers to make their dream home a reality at the best possible value,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “Our award-winning, in-house architectural design team has developed a wide selection of floor plan layouts and options so that buyers can truly make their new home their own.”



Limited-time incentives vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event. Interested buyers should visit or contact their community of choice and speak with a sales consultant about event incentives and home pricing. Buyers must make a deposit by Feb. 17, 2020 to take advantage of this opportunity.



Participating communities in Colorado are:



- The Highlands at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 303-955-5031

- Toll Brothers at Inspiration (55+ Active-Adult community off Gartrell Road exit of E-470), 303-708-1856

- Kechter Farm in Fort Collins (near Trilby and Ziegler Roads), 970-221-2227

- Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows in Erie (near Highway 287 and Erie Parkway), 303-209-0002 (Vistas Collection) and 720-543-8655 (Retreat Collection)

- North Hill in Thornton (near 144th and Holly), 720-907-1922

- Vistas and The Retreat at Southshore (near the Aurora Reservoir), 720-500-0077

- The Timbers in Parker, 720-828-8825

- Candelas in Northwest Arvada (near Indiana and West 96th Avenue), 720-899-4825

- Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony in Timnath (near I-25 and Harmony Road), 970-372-2777



For home buyers who would like to learn more about financing their purchase at today’s low rates and find out the details about the limited-time special financing deals, representatives from TBI Mortgage Company, a subsidiary of Toll Brothers, will be on hand in many communities to offer free mortgage guidance.



Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently operating in 23 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).



For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.* Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and BUILDER magazine, the first two-time recipient from BUILDER magazine.



For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



This is not an offering where prohibited by law.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



