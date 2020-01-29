Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Brownstone Poets Press Release

Receive press releases from The Brownstone Poets: By Email RSS Feeds: Brownstone Poets Presents Dawidoff, Neuberg, Young and Wallenstein at Park Plaza Restaurant on Sat., 2/29

Brooklyn, NY, January 29, 2020 --(



Saturday, February 29, @ 2:30 P.M.



Park Plaza Restaurant



220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St. and Pineapple Walk



Brooklyn, NY 11201



718 - 596 - 5900



Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/179435086752050/



Subways:



Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street



R to Court Street



4 or to 5 Borough Hall



For more directions:



Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.



http://web.mta.info/weekender.html



$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-Mic



Curated by Patricia Carragon



Bios:



Sally Dawidoff’s poetry has appeared in The Paris Review, Ploughshares, AGNI, and many other periodicals. She has won fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and artist-in-residence programs in the U.S. and abroad. Her stage adaptation of Ha Jin’s novel, The Crazed, premiered at Central Works Theater, and Pets I’ve Known, a song cycle she wrote with composer Jason Atkinson, was recorded at King Kuts, here in Brooklyn. She curates a series of conversations called More Speech.



Karen Neuberg is a Brooklyn-based poet. Her latest book is Pursuit,(Kelsay Press, 2019) She is also the author of the chapbooks, the elephants are asking (Glass Lyre, 2017), Myself Taking Stage (Finishing Line, 2014), and Detailed Still (Poets Wear Prada, 2009). Her poems and collages can be found in numerous publications including 805, Canary, New Verse News, and Verse Daily.She belongs to the brevitas online poetry community that celebrates the short poem and is associate editor of the online poetry journal, First Literary Review-East.



Michael T. Young’s third full-length collection, The Infinite Doctrine of Water, was longlisted for the Julie Suk Award. He received a fellowship from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. His chapbook, Living in the Counterpoint, received the Jean Pedrick Award from the New England Poetry Club. His poetry has appeared and is forthcoming in numerous journals including Atticus Review, Gargoyle, One, Rattle and Valparaiso Poetry Review. His poetry has also been featured on Verse Daily and The Writer’s Almanac.



Barry Wallenstein is the author of eight collections of poetry, the most recent being At the Surprise Hotel and Other Poems (2016) and Drastic Dislocations: New and Selected Poems (2012). His poetry has appeared in over 100 journals, including Ploughshares, The Nation, Centennial Review, and American Poetry Review. A special interest is his presentation of poetry readings in collaboration with jazz. He has made eight recordings of his poetry with jazz, the most recent being titled Lisbon Sunset, (2016). Barry is Emeritus Professor of Literature and Creative Writing at the City University of New York and an editor of the journal, American Book Review. Brooklyn, NY, January 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Brownstone Poets presents four amazing poets, Sally Dawidoff, Karen Neuberg, Michael T. Young, and Barry Wallenstein, to rock Brownstone Poets on Saturday, February 29, at 2:30 p.m. at Park Plaza Restaurant in historic Brooklyn Heights. Poetry grows in Brooklyn Heights, and there's an open mic as well. Come enjoy an afternoon of poetry and delicious food at this cozy family-owned restaurant.Saturday, February 29, @ 2:30 P.M.Park Plaza Restaurant220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St. and Pineapple WalkBrooklyn, NY 11201718 - 596 - 5900Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/179435086752050/Subways:Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark StreetR to Court Street4 or to 5 Borough HallFor more directions:Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.http://web.mta.info/weekender.html$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-MicCurated by Patricia CarragonBios:Sally Dawidoff’s poetry has appeared in The Paris Review, Ploughshares, AGNI, and many other periodicals. She has won fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and artist-in-residence programs in the U.S. and abroad. Her stage adaptation of Ha Jin’s novel, The Crazed, premiered at Central Works Theater, and Pets I’ve Known, a song cycle she wrote with composer Jason Atkinson, was recorded at King Kuts, here in Brooklyn. She curates a series of conversations called More Speech.Karen Neuberg is a Brooklyn-based poet. Her latest book is Pursuit,(Kelsay Press, 2019) She is also the author of the chapbooks, the elephants are asking (Glass Lyre, 2017), Myself Taking Stage (Finishing Line, 2014), and Detailed Still (Poets Wear Prada, 2009). Her poems and collages can be found in numerous publications including 805, Canary, New Verse News, and Verse Daily.She belongs to the brevitas online poetry community that celebrates the short poem and is associate editor of the online poetry journal, First Literary Review-East.Michael T. Young’s third full-length collection, The Infinite Doctrine of Water, was longlisted for the Julie Suk Award. He received a fellowship from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. His chapbook, Living in the Counterpoint, received the Jean Pedrick Award from the New England Poetry Club. His poetry has appeared and is forthcoming in numerous journals including Atticus Review, Gargoyle, One, Rattle and Valparaiso Poetry Review. His poetry has also been featured on Verse Daily and The Writer’s Almanac.Barry Wallenstein is the author of eight collections of poetry, the most recent being At the Surprise Hotel and Other Poems (2016) and Drastic Dislocations: New and Selected Poems (2012). His poetry has appeared in over 100 journals, including Ploughshares, The Nation, Centennial Review, and American Poetry Review. A special interest is his presentation of poetry readings in collaboration with jazz. He has made eight recordings of his poetry with jazz, the most recent being titled Lisbon Sunset, (2016). Barry is Emeritus Professor of Literature and Creative Writing at the City University of New York and an editor of the journal, American Book Review. Contact Information Brownstone Poets

Patricia Carragon

917-679-5002



brownstonepoets.blogspot.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Brownstone Poets Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend