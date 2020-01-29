P.I. Tales Publishing Launches a New Collection of Modern Detectives

Press Releases P.I. Tales Press Release

Denver, CO, January 29, 2020 --(



What does it mean to be a private investigator in the modern context? A lot has changed since the “Golden Age” of crime fiction, and yet human nature remains the same. P.I. Tales chronicles modern detectives investigating mysteries in the modern world with all its technological, sociological, and psychological obscurities.



Much like the classic detectives of yesterday, these private eyes walk through a world where they have little influence, no authority, and no way out other than forward. The criminals and crimes are the same as ever, it’s only the details surrounding them which have changed. P.I. Tales is the home of the modern P.I. story and is proud to bring you modern takes on the classic detective.



The first book in the collection, Michael Pool’s Throwing Off Sparks (A Riley Reeves Mystery), will be released May 12, 2020. Specializing in cases of missing or at-risk women, Riley Reeves is a powerful woman who takes risks like other investigators take breaths. Intelligent, dedicated, and focused, Riley has a heart as hardboiled as it is soft, and an introspective mind devoted to finding answers. Guided by her best friend and defacto conscience Latonya “L” Johnson, Riley will stop at nothing to protect her clients and solve their cases, whatever the cost.



Sign up for the newsletter at pitales.com for exclusive sneak peeks of upcoming tales. Contact Isa Reeb for press info, advanced review copies, and bookseller inquiries.



Denver, CO, January 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- P.I. Tales Publishing is launching a new generation of private investigator mystery series. Each tale will pay homage to the great detectives of the "Golden Age" while adding to that tradition a new roster of modern detectives investigating the contemporary world. Separated by locale, but also by personality and approach, each detective's series within the P.I. Tales collection will bring its own unique perspective and approach. They may even cross paths from time to time.

What does it mean to be a private investigator in the modern context? A lot has changed since the "Golden Age" of crime fiction, and yet human nature remains the same. P.I. Tales chronicles modern detectives investigating mysteries in the modern world with all its technological, sociological, and psychological obscurities.

Much like the classic detectives of yesterday, these private eyes walk through a world where they have little influence, no authority, and no way out other than forward. The criminals and crimes are the same as ever, it's only the details surrounding them which have changed. P.I. Tales is the home of the modern P.I. story and is proud to bring you modern takes on the classic detective.

The first book in the collection, Michael Pool's Throwing Off Sparks (A Riley Reeves Mystery), will be released May 12, 2020. Specializing in cases of missing or at-risk women, Riley Reeves is a powerful woman who takes risks like other investigators take breaths. Intelligent, dedicated, and focused, Riley has a heart as hardboiled as it is soft, and an introspective mind devoted to finding answers. Guided by her best friend and defacto conscience Latonya "L" Johnson, Riley will stop at nothing to protect her clients and solve their cases, whatever the cost.

Sign up for the newsletter at pitales.com for exclusive sneak peeks of upcoming tales. Contact Isa Reeb for press info, advanced review copies, and bookseller inquiries.

"Throwing Off Sparks is a P.I. novel with more pulse-pounding action than most thrillers. This book will be landing on Best of 2020 lists." – Chris Rhatigan, author of "The Kind of Friends who Murder Each Other."

Contact Information
P.I. Tales
Isa Reeb
720-924-6228
www.pitales.com

