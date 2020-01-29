New Jersey Photographer Wins Four Wedding Photography Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Casey Fatchett Photography Press Release

New Jersey wedding photographer Casey Fatchett wins awards from The Knot, WeddingWire, and the Wedding Photojournalist Association in a few short weeks.

West Orange, NJ, January 29, 2020 --(



Casey Fatchett Photography is a 2020 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, and WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards®, accolades representing the highest - and most - rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests. This represents the 9th year in a row Casey Fatchett Photography has been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards, and the 8th time winning the Couples' Choice Award. Fatchett is also a member of The Knot “Hall of Fame” for having won the award 5 years in a row.



Winners of these awards exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service, and quality when interacting with the consumers they work with. Winners also represent the best of the best wedding professionals that engaged couples should consider booking for their own unique wedding.



Casey Fatchett Photography also received a “Masterpiece” award in wedding photography as well as a “Diamond” award for engagement photography from the Wedding Photojournalist Association. These represent the third and second time Fatchett has received these awards, respectively.



Winning photos are selected from thousands of submissions from around the world. WPJA judges have been recognized by their industry peers, winning top awards as staff picture editors, staff photojournalists, and newsroom mentors while working for leading publications and journalism organizations.



“It's truly an honor to win these awards since they represent both how well I treat my clients with The Knot and WeddingWire, and the appealing artistic nature of my work as determined by my peers with the WPJA. I am humbled reading the feedback I receive.” - Casey Fatchett, Owner/Photographer, Casey Fatchett Photography



About Casey Fatchett

Casey Fatchett has been photographing weddings for 20 years, and should photograph his 600th wedding sometime this year. His work has appeared in numerous publications in print and online including The New York Times, New York Magazine, Bridal Guide, People Magazine, The Knot Magazine, Style Me Pretty, Rock 'n Roll Bride, and many more.



About The Knot

The Knot is the nation’s leading multiplatform wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience - from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national and local wedding magazines, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them.



About WeddingWire

WeddingWire is a trusted global online marketplace, connecting consumers with local wedding professionals and a suite of comprehensive tools that make wedding planning easier. Operating within a $250 billion industry, WeddingWire helps millions of users every month find the right team of wedding professionals to personalize and pull off their special day. Consumers around the world are able to read more than 5 million vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a directory of over 500,000 vendors local to them. Founded in 2007, the WeddingWire portfolio serves couples and wedding professionals across 15 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The company is headquartered in Washington, DC with international headquarters in Barcelona, Spain.



About the WPJA

Casey Fatchett

973-913-5879



www.fatchett.com



