Amidst Increase in Head Lice Cases Lice Clinic Opens 3 New York Locations

In a radical move, Lice Troopers is doubling it’s efforts to completely get rid of lice across the northeast. The national lice treatment company expands in the northeast with new locations launching in Glen Cove, Merrick, and Port Washington New York.

New York, NY, January 29, 2020 --(



According to Harel, there are some mom and pop outfits, but they can’t possibly meet the demand especially in peak seasons like back to school (Fall), after seasonal holidays (Winter), and Spring Break. Lice Troopers uses a tried and true process to completely rid the hair of lice and nits quickly and thoroughly. Considered by many experts to be the most comprehensive and effective in the world they utilize a manual strand-by-strand removal technique. Its three-step process has been proven for more than a decade. The technicians evaluate the stage of infestation, physically "nit-pick" the active lice and eggs from the head and provide treatment to condition the scalp and discourage immediate re-infestation. All of the lice treatment products used during treatment are 100% natural and non-toxic and are completely safe for babies and pregnant women.



In Florida, where the company has an additional 9 locations, they also partner with local school districts. “Lice Troopers is excited to extend school screening services and educational program to the New York region as well. We really enjoy helping families and schools become lice free and want to continue to bring awareness, prevention tips, and safe solutions to even more communities,” says Ginette Grey, Director of Marketing and Communication who also oversees the company’s school outreach program.



Lice Troopers currently has a team which includes members with medical backgrounds, patient care experience, education certifications, and emergency services training who will provide the utmost care for their clients.



The three newest locations, open 7 days a week are located at the addresses below. With extended hours from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m and a house call option, getting rid of lice can be as stress-free and convenient as possible. Appointments can be made by calling 800.403.5423.



- 2 Haven Avenue, Suite 201 Port Washington, NY 11050

- 52 Cedar Swamp Road, Glen Cove, NY 11542

- 1825 Merrick Road, Merrick, NY 11566



About Lice Troopers

Ginette Grey

786-625-7651



licetroopers.com



