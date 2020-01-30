Kyanite Publishing Announces Release of 50 Shades of Neigh by Stephen Coghlan

Press Releases Kyanite Publishing LLC Press Release

Book Details

Title: 50 Shades of Neigh

Author: Stephen Coghlan

Formats: eBook, Paperback

Genres: Fantasy, Paranormal Fantasy, Fantasy Romance

Retailers: Kyanite Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Chapters Indigo

ISBNs: eBook (978-1-949645-95-8); Paperback (978-1-949645-96-5)

Length: Novella, approximately 175 pages



Book Blurb

With the threat of World War 1 and its technological horrors looming, the heir apparent to the deadliest warrior kingdom, and home to honest-to-god Centaurs, must find a new path for her peoples before they are massacred in the trenches.

Journeying to America, she searches for a future free of death, but will her absence leave the kingdom vulnerable to her conniving siblings?



Author Biography

Hailing from the capital of the Great White North [Canada], Stephen Coghlan spends his days erecting buildings, and his nights reveling in the dreamscape. Since 2017, he has produced a myriad of flash fictions, short stories, novellas and novels, including, but not limited to, Urban Gothic, the GENMOS Saga, the Nobilis series, and has had his works read on podcasts and featured in anthologies.

Sam Hendricks

970-666-1176



https://kyanitepublishing.com

sam@kyanitepublishing.com



