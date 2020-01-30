Kyanite Publishing Announces Release of 50 Shades of Neigh by Stephen Coghlan

Fort Collins, CO, January 30, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- What started as a paranormal fantasy parody of a popular romance series quickly grew into a meaty tale of war-torn Centaurs led by Princess Clopia. Written by legendary Canadian author Stephen Coghlan, 50 Shades of Neigh is sure to please. Now available in eBook and Paperback formats, the publisher invites all voracious fantasy readers to purchase or rent their copy today.
Book Details
Title: 50 Shades of Neigh
Author: Stephen Coghlan
Formats: eBook, Paperback
Genres: Fantasy, Paranormal Fantasy, Fantasy Romance
Retailers: Kyanite Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Chapters Indigo
ISBNs: eBook (978-1-949645-95-8); Paperback (978-1-949645-96-5)
Length: Novella, approximately 175 pages
Book Blurb
With the threat of World War 1 and its technological horrors looming, the heir apparent to the deadliest warrior kingdom, and home to honest-to-god Centaurs, must find a new path for her peoples before they are massacred in the trenches.
Journeying to America, she searches for a future free of death, but will her absence leave the kingdom vulnerable to her conniving siblings?
Author Biography
Hailing from the capital of the Great White North [Canada], Stephen Coghlan spends his days erecting buildings, and his nights reveling in the dreamscape. Since 2017, he has produced a myriad of flash fictions, short stories, novellas and novels, including, but not limited to, Urban Gothic, the GENMOS Saga, the Nobilis series, and has had his works read on podcasts and featured in anthologies.