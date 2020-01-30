Systweak Launches Locker for Snap App Chat for Android



The tool helps keep your Snapchat media and chats private on Android.

Jaipur, India, January 30, 2020 --(



Secure your individual and private chat and media on Snapchat with ease using a four-digit PIN. To secure your media, install the app and select the chat that you want to secure. Once done, set a PIN to safeguard your chats. Now, anytime a user launches Snapchat, and tries to open a secured chat, he/she must enter the PIN to unlock. Users can secure the entire app using Locker for Snap App Chat. Listed are some unique features of Locker For Snap App Chat:

● Minimum permissions required

● Use fewer resources and space on device

● User-friendly interface

● Hide your personal chats efficiently



“Keeping your chats and media secure is a concern for everyone for every app we use. Locker for Snap App Chat is an amazing app which secures your chat and media on Snapchat from intruders. With a four-digit PIN, it can efficiently lock your individual chats and your Snapchat app as well, said,” Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Development, Systweak Software.



“Apps that can secure your private and personal chat and media on your phone has been a prime motive from the start. Locker for Snap App Chat has been designed to help Snapchat users to keep their Snapchat media safe. We always try to develop tools and apps that are easy to use so that the app can be used by more people. I also want to appreciate the hard work put in by the Development and Testing team for making such an app, which promotes privacy, said,” Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO and Founder, Systweak Software.



Please Visit Google Play Store to learn more about Locker For Snap App Chat:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.lockerforsnapappchat



