Drug Product Formulation and Control Strategies Discussed at PFS East Coast

SMi Reports: On Day One, the main focus points for discussion will be on drug product formulation and control strategies.

London, United Kingdom, January 30, 2020 --(

Challenges and opportunities in developing a system-wide stability program for combination products

- Combination Products

- Stability Indicating Attributes

- Design Control process

- End-to-End Stability

- Drug/Biologics- Device Interactions

Alie Jahangir, Senior Manager Combination Products and Emerging Technologies, Janssen



Consideration for defining the administration procedure for nano-dose drug in clinical studies

- Adsorption phenomenon

- Dose recovery considerations

- Mitigation strategies

Michael Zhou, Investigator, Pharmaceutical- sterile CoE, GSK



Combination product risk management

- Introduction of ICH Q9 and ISO 14971

- Challenges of completing a comprehensive Hazard Analysis for combination products

- Design Risk Assessments for off the shelf components

- Integrating current drug development risk assessments to meet ISO 14971 compliance

Tanner Barnes, Design Control Engineer II, Pfizer



An early bird saving of $300 will be applied to bookings made before January 31st – interested parties can register at www.pfsamericas.com/prcom5



Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast

Sponsored by:

Almac | Aptar Pharma | Bold insight | Credence MedSystems | Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | Owen Mumford | PHC Corporation | Polyplastics-Topas | Steris | Weiss-Aug | Zeon Speciality Materials | Zwick Roell |



Conference: 27th – 28th April 2020

Workshop Day: 29th April 2020

Boston, USA



#smipfsusa



For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:



Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.pfsamericas.com/prcom5



