Versasec's Unveils vSEC:CMS S-Series 5.7; Enables User Management of WHfB Credentials

Updated identity and access management software includes support for OpenID Connect; more easily verifies user enrollment credentials; adds support for new cards and tokens.

New York, NY, January 30, 2020 --(



vSEC:CMS S5.7 also now includes support for OpenID Connect (OIDC) which allows for secondary user authentication in self-service workflows for credential issuance and unblock, for example. This change enables the interaction with all OIDC-compatible Identity Providers (IdP).



The new version also has an added backend check (conducted against a primary device owner's database) that helps verify users requesting to enroll credentials, enabling better control of which users may enroll which credentials on which managed device or devices.



Other enhancements found in vSEC:CMS 5.7 include the following:

* Availability in a 64-bit version that allows for integration with 64-bit Thales/Gemalto Data Protection on Demand (DPoD).

* Ability to initialize tokens with the CryptoVision PKI applet during smart card registration.

* Added or improved support for smart cards including Thales MultiApp V4x, Thales eToken 5110 CC (940), and Thales IDPrime PIV 2.1.

* Functionality for configuring whether a smart card should be automatically revoked before self-service issuance.

* Added a new feature for testing graphical card layouts when issuing smart cards with a smart card printer.

* Updated user interface and experience on the operator console.

* Offers options that allow users to configure which characters will be used when the system generates PINs during smart card initiation.



Other enhancements include search speed improvements, support for additional PIN policies, enhanced credential import capabilities and more.



"Version 5.7 of vSEC:CMS is one of our most ambitious releases to date with many important enhancements and updates. Most exciting, though, is our ability to really enhance the experience for Windows Hello for Business users who, through 5.7, can truly take advantage of everything WHfB has to offer around strong user authentication," said Joakim Thorén, CEO of Versasec.



About vSEC:CMS S-Series

While most companies recognize the importance of two-factor authentication (2FA) of user identities, managing their 2FA implementations with proprietary solutions in-house can be time consuming and costly. Versasec's cost-effective, easily implemented and intuitive vSEC:CMS solutions remove the barriers to true identity and access management (IAM). Versasec vSEC:CMS is optimized for deployment in large-scale projects. Existing users and other interested parties interested in downloading an evaluation copy of vSEC:CMS S-Series Version 5.6 should visit the Versasec web site at https://versasec.com.



About Versasec

Versasec is the leading provider of state-of-the-art highly secure identity and access management solutions. With its flagship product, vSEC:CMS, Versasec eases the deployment of physical and virtual smart cards for enterprises of any size. Versasec's solutions enable its customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials more cost effectively than other solutions on the market.

Versasec maintains its mission of providing solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, coupled with first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec customers include HSBC, Tieto, Raiffeisenbank, Hornbach, Daimler, Australia's Department of Defence, European Commission, Qualcomm, eBay, Saudi Aramco, IMF, L'Oreal and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Versasec has offices in Sweden, Dubai, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.



Marianne Dempsey

+1 (508) 475-0025 x.115



https://versasec.com



