Local Real Estate Agent, Sean Casilli Earns e-PRO® Certification

Panama City Beach, FL, January 30, 2020 --(



Sean Casilli joins nearly 40,000 real estate professionals who have earned NAR’s e-PRO® certification and dedicated their time and effort towards learning how to use the latest social media technologies to create an online presence and reach today’s hyper-connected consumers.



NAR redesigned the e-PRO® curriculum to better meet the challenges of today’s real estate market. The new e-PRO® program has been expanded to include data security and strategies for safeguarding clients’ private information.



Social media is evolving every day so it is vital that REALTORS® embrace the new technology and online resources that have become an integral part of the home buying and selling process. Agents who earn the e-PRO certification are dedicated to making the most of today's social media and technology to help consumers with their real estate needs, whatever they may be.



For more information about NAR’s e-PRO® certification, visit epro.realtor or contact Sean Casilli of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate.



Contact: Sean Casilli

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate



To learn more, please find us on Google: https://g.page/PanamaCityBeachRealEstateAgents?gm



Bay Real Experts - Panama City Beach Florida Realtors

726 Thomas Dr Panama City Beach, FL 32408

Sean Casilli

(850) 628-5385



https://bayrealexperts.com



