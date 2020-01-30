Feedonomics Promotes Kellie Yackee to Director of Account Management

Press Releases Feedonomics Press Release

Feedonomics combines best-in-class technology and service to list your products everywhere people shop online, including Google Shopping, Amazon, and Facebook. Feedonomics services many of the world's most prolific advertising agencies and brands, including over 30% of the top 1,000 internet retailers. Experience full-service feed set-up, optimization, and 24/7 support from your dedicated FeedFillment(TM) team, or get trained to use the full power of the Feedonomics platform. Woodland Hills, CA, January 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Feedonomics, the leading full-service product feed optimization platform, announces today the promotion of Kellie Yackee to Director of Account Management. In her new position, Kellie will be taking a more direct role in the vision, processes, and results of the Account Management team. In addition, Kellie will focus on nurturing Account Managers, empowering them to grow personally and professionally so that they can offer a consistent client experience.Kellie previously served as an Account Manager where she was responsible for hitting sales targets and driving client initiatives.“From day one Kellie has worked extremely hard, sometimes filling two roles at the same time (managing both clients and Account Managers) in order to help the team get things done. She’s always had her sights set on leading a team, and she never took her eyes off that goal,” said Colin Madden, Senior Director of Sales. “Kellie has gone from one of our all-time top producing Account Managers, to a team lead, to a Sales Manager, and now finally the Director of the Account Management team. We are proud and grateful to have Kellie as a part of this company.”Kellie has an extensive background in managing accounts from diverse industries. Additionally, Kellie chairs the Feedonomics Philanthropy Committee, organizing volunteer events that benefit non-profit organizations. She is a graduate of Columbia College Hollywood."We are so proud to be a part of Kellie’s extraordinary journey. She embodies all of the principles and values that form the foundation of our Culture. Her leadership by action coupled with her empathy is a wonderful example to all of us," said Shawn Lipman, CEO of Feedonomics.About FeedonomicsFeedonomics combines best-in-class technology and service to list your products everywhere people shop online, including Google Shopping, Amazon, and Facebook. Feedonomics services many of the world's most prolific advertising agencies and brands, including over 30% of the top 1,000 internet retailers. Experience full-service feed set-up, optimization, and 24/7 support from your dedicated FeedFillment(TM) team, or get trained to use the full power of the Feedonomics platform. Contact Information Feedonomics

