Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases O'Dwyer Homes Press Release

Receive press releases from O'Dwyer Homes: By Email RSS Feeds: Final Homes with Special Offers at O'Dwyer Homes' Atlanta Closeout New Home Communities

Limited Opportunities and Special Offer on Final Homes

Atlanta, GA, January 30, 2020 --(



Created with today’s modern lifestyles in mind, O’Dwyer homes are designed for livability and feature open-concept floor plans, spacious kitchens, laundry chutes (per plan) and walk-in closets. An O’Dwyer Homes’ signature look boasts Craftsman, Traditional or Farmhouse-style exterior architecture, and interiors are filled with stunning details and custom finishes.



While an O’Dwyer home is aesthetically beautiful, the true value and quality is often hidden behind walls or in the attic – with specialized energy efficient products and features. As Atlanta’s only local Energy Star Certified® builder, an O’Dwyer home undergoes a process of inspections, testing and verification to meet strict requirements set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, delivering better quality, better comfort, and better durability than a traditional home.



Cobb County Closeout Communities:



The Bluffs at Jamerson

Located in a top East Cobb neighborhood in the Lassiter High School District, only 1 move-in ready home remains at The Bluffs at Jamerson - the Longford, the largest of their award-winning plans. This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom executive home on a full basement with a 3-car garage features a chef’s kitchen, stacked stone fireplace and a master suite with a spa bath.



Park Place

In sought-after Smyrna, Park Place is ideally situated in the Kings Springs Elementary School District and within walking distance to the Silver Comet Trail and 51-acre North Cooper Lake Park. Only 1 move-in ready Energy Star Certified® home remains! This open, light-filled 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom last home is stunning from the inside out – with a welcoming front porch, entertainer’s kitchen and owner's retreat with veranda.



Gwinnett County Closeout Communities:



The Walk at Brookwood

Against a backdrop of lush trees, The Walk at Brookwood is situated in the Brookwood High School District and within close proximity to Alexander Park, great shopping and fine dining. Only 3 homes remain at this enclave of elegantly appointed Craftsman and Traditional New Homes on large wooded homesites. Interiors showcase the latest trend floor plans and feature open-concept living areas, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets.



Parkside at Old Friendship

Surrounded by an abundance of mature woodlands and untouched green space, Parkside at Old Friendship in the Mill Creek School District is minutes from I-85/I-985, Lake Lanier and shopping! Only 2 move-in ready Energy Star Certified® homes remain, both featuring open-concept floor plans and beautiful finishes throughout – including spacious kitchen islands, kitchen granite countertops, tray ceilings and his and hers closets. This family-friendly Community also features a Community pool and cabana, as well as a playground area.



Cherokee County Closeout Community:



The Villas at Mountain View

Close to both downtown Roswell and Woodstock, The Villas at Mountain View Active Adult Community only has 2 move-in ready homes available! These last two luxury Ranch Villas showcase timeless designs and open-concept floor plans, and offer a low-maintenance lifestyle. Rich with amenities, homeowners enjoy walking paths, sidewalks and a Community Clubhouse featuring a Saline Pool, Card Room, Bocce Ball Court, Fitness Area and Fire Pit. Atlanta, GA, January 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Local Semi-Custom Home Builder O’Dwyer Homes is excited to announce savings up to $10,000 on Final Homes at their Closeout Communities. For a limited time, Homebuyers can choose to spend their $10K Any-Way-They-Want-It when using a Preferred Lender. This special offer is available at all 5 of their Closeout Communities, located in Cobb, Cherokee and Gwinnett counties.Created with today’s modern lifestyles in mind, O’Dwyer homes are designed for livability and feature open-concept floor plans, spacious kitchens, laundry chutes (per plan) and walk-in closets. An O’Dwyer Homes’ signature look boasts Craftsman, Traditional or Farmhouse-style exterior architecture, and interiors are filled with stunning details and custom finishes.While an O’Dwyer home is aesthetically beautiful, the true value and quality is often hidden behind walls or in the attic – with specialized energy efficient products and features. As Atlanta’s only local Energy Star Certified® builder, an O’Dwyer home undergoes a process of inspections, testing and verification to meet strict requirements set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, delivering better quality, better comfort, and better durability than a traditional home.Cobb County Closeout Communities:The Bluffs at JamersonLocated in a top East Cobb neighborhood in the Lassiter High School District, only 1 move-in ready home remains at The Bluffs at Jamerson - the Longford, the largest of their award-winning plans. This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom executive home on a full basement with a 3-car garage features a chef’s kitchen, stacked stone fireplace and a master suite with a spa bath.Park PlaceIn sought-after Smyrna, Park Place is ideally situated in the Kings Springs Elementary School District and within walking distance to the Silver Comet Trail and 51-acre North Cooper Lake Park. Only 1 move-in ready Energy Star Certified® home remains! This open, light-filled 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom last home is stunning from the inside out – with a welcoming front porch, entertainer’s kitchen and owner's retreat with veranda.Gwinnett County Closeout Communities:The Walk at BrookwoodAgainst a backdrop of lush trees, The Walk at Brookwood is situated in the Brookwood High School District and within close proximity to Alexander Park, great shopping and fine dining. Only 3 homes remain at this enclave of elegantly appointed Craftsman and Traditional New Homes on large wooded homesites. Interiors showcase the latest trend floor plans and feature open-concept living areas, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets.Parkside at Old FriendshipSurrounded by an abundance of mature woodlands and untouched green space, Parkside at Old Friendship in the Mill Creek School District is minutes from I-85/I-985, Lake Lanier and shopping! Only 2 move-in ready Energy Star Certified® homes remain, both featuring open-concept floor plans and beautiful finishes throughout – including spacious kitchen islands, kitchen granite countertops, tray ceilings and his and hers closets. This family-friendly Community also features a Community pool and cabana, as well as a playground area.Cherokee County Closeout Community:The Villas at Mountain ViewClose to both downtown Roswell and Woodstock, The Villas at Mountain View Active Adult Community only has 2 move-in ready homes available! These last two luxury Ranch Villas showcase timeless designs and open-concept floor plans, and offer a low-maintenance lifestyle. Rich with amenities, homeowners enjoy walking paths, sidewalks and a Community Clubhouse featuring a Saline Pool, Card Room, Bocce Ball Court, Fitness Area and Fire Pit. Contact Information O'Dwyer Homes

Betsy Maddox

770-887-2177



odwyerhomes.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from O'Dwyer Homes Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend