Streamlining Gemmology with a Single Pen

Toronto, Canada, January 30, 2020 --(



“With the rise of lab-created diamonds and lab enhancements, GemPen® is providing the information that gemmologists need to make accurate appraisals and determinations of diamonds, the world’s most commonly used gemstones,” said Donna Hawrelko, President of the CGA.



The new screening device utilizes ultraviolet (UV) light technology with a unique combination of wavelengths and filters. Once turned on and directed towards a diamond, the Ultra Spectrum Optical Filtering (USOF) technology displays unique fluorescence effects, providing results on treatments and lab-created diamonds that are not visible using standard UV-light products. An additional complimentary tool is the Gemstone Map, an image bank of reference diamonds tested by GemPen® that illustrates different fluorescence effects.



“In our universe of constantly shifting standards and technology, it is important that Canadian gemmologists can rely on GemPen® as a source of determining natural diamonds from their lab-created counterparts. And this helps immensely with determining value and price per carat,” said Hawrelko.



Using this technology in the CGA curriculum is vital to staying current and offering Canadian students access to the most cutting-edge tools to stay competitive in today’s ever-evolving marketplace.



“We want our clients to be able to understand the changing technology and stay ahead of the curve when it comes to identifying whether or not a gemstone has been grown in the laboratory or in the ground naturally,” says Daniel Smirat, CEO of Gemometrics, the company behind GemPen®.



About the CGA

Founded in 1958, The Canadian Gemmological Association is a professional organization that has set the standard for excellence in the science and study of gemmology in Canada. CGA courses provide training for gem and jewellery industry professionals and enthusiasts alike. The professional diploma (FCGmA) program is recognized worldwide. The CGA represents its members in liaison with government in developing guidelines for the sale and marketing of diamonds, coloured gemstones and pearls, and in the establishment of guidelines for gem and jewellery appraising in Canada.



To contact The Canadian Gemmological Association for further information: Canadian Gemmological Association, Tel.: 1.647.466.2436, E-mail: info@canadiangemmological.com, Website: www.canadiangemmological.com



About Gemometrics

Gemometrics AB is based in Luleå, which is the Northern Swedish high-tech hub. They provide professional users the means to efficiently determine whether a diamond is natural, synthetic (man-made) or treated (visually improved to increase the value). The tool is portable, durable and reliable – and is used to validate gemstones. The company offers the best solution in giving diamonds their true value and in ensuring their trade throughout the supply-chain from mine to end-consumer.



www.gemometrics.com

CEO: Daniel Smirat

Tel.: +46761091758

Lucy Cook

1.647.466.2436



www.cgagem.com



