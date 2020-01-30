Gamry Instruments to Co-Sponsor the 24th Annual Penn State University Corrosion Short Course

Press Releases Gamry Instruments Press Release

Registration is open for The Penn State University’s 24th Annual Corrosion Short Course scheduled for June 7-12, 2020 at the University Park Campus in State College, PA (USA). Gamry Instruments will be a co-sponsor for the course.

Instructors for the course include Dr. Barbara Shaw, course director and professor of engineering science and mechanics at The Penn State University. Dr. Shaw has over 35 years of experience in the field of corrosion, including 8 years at government and industrial labs. Other instructors include Dr. Gerald Frankel a professor of materials science and engineering at The Ohio State University and Dr. Rudolph Bucheit Dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Kentucky.



If you are looking for a Corrosion Refresher Course or just entering the Corrosion Field this course, “Corrosion: Fundamentals and Experimental Methods,” will be useful. Lectures and laboratories will be used to illustrate how electrochemical techniques are applied, when they should be used, and how the various techniques can be integrated to solve complex problems. Many of the short course activities will take place at the new Hyatt Place Hotel, located just one block from the University Park campus. A limited number of rooms have been set aside for the course dates, so book early and specify that you are with the Corrosion Group when making your room reservations to ensure you receive the special rate.



For more information and to register for the Corrosion Short Course, visit the Penn State Engineering Science and Mechanics website, https://sites.esm.psu.edu/wiki/research:bas13:corrosion_short_course. There is also additional information available at http://www.gamry.com/news-and-announcements.



